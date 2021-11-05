T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Namibia live: Onus on Williamson as NZ lose Guptill, Mitchell
Updates from the Super 12 match between New Zealand and Namibia.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the T20 World Cup here.
Namibia opt to bowl.
Live updates
New Zealand 55/2 after 8 overs: Conway goes after Loftie-Eaton, eyeing the boundary down the ground. Great fielding prevents a boundary, but he gets one to go straighter next ball and gets four.
Time for the Rashid-esque Loftie-Eaton.
WICKET! NZ 43/2 after 6.2 overs: Namibia are keeping NZ in check in Sharjah. Mitchell tries going after Scoltz just after the powerplay is done, finds the fielder in the deep on the offside.
New Zealand 43/1 after 6 overs: Powerplays are crucial in Sharjah and New Zealand wouldn’t really mind this start. They have lost just one wicket. Namibia too have things under control.
New Zealand 36/1 after 5 overs: A really good over from Wiese, including a Test match-type peach to Williamson, but the NZ skipper makes it par with a push past point for four off the last ball.
WICKET! New Zealand 30/1 after 4.1 overs: Guptill was once again looking in good touch (a sensational no look six in the first over) but Wiese gets the big wicket for Namibia. Guptill gave himself room to loft over the infield, caught at mid off.
New Zealand 30/0 after 4 overs: Smit comes on. Oh Craig Williams with almost another addition to the list of stunning catches this tournament. Guptill smashes the leather out of one through cover and Williams dives to his right to get a hand, but it pings past him. Sensational effort. Mitchell hits a four down the ground.
New Zealand 21/0 after 3 overs: A rare three in Sharjah for Mitchell, though we are sure Guptill doesn’t particularly want to do too much running today! Wiese starts off with a tidy one.
New Zealand 13/0 after 2 overs: Five dot balls in the Trumpelmann over but Guptill finds the boundary once too with a slap down the ground. More early evidence of the pitch doing Sharjah things, ball staying low.
New Zealand 9/0 after 1 over: Tired? Not going by that HUGGEEEE six from Guptill in the first over. Another no-look big hit. Lofted effortlessly down the ground.
Guptill made a sensational 93 in Dubai, but this will be a hugely different challenge on a slow low Sharjah pitch. NZ need him again to go big. Mitchell has been impressive in this new role. Namibia start with the left arm spin of Scholtz.
Time for National Anthems... Namibia followed by New Zealand.
Team news
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Hypothetical scenarios for NZ:
- If New Zealand score 180, they can go past Afghanistan’s NRR by restricting Namibia to 112
- If New Zealand score 150, they can go past Afghanistan’s NRR by restricting Namibia to 81
- If New Zealand score 120, they can go past Afghanistan’s NRR by restricting Namibia to 49
TOSS: Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss in Sharjah and Namibia opt to field first.
New Zealand are firmly in control of their own fate... they just need to win the two matches left to sail into the semis. But a potential banana skin, with matches coming thick and fast for them, is that Afghanistan will be raring to go in that decider. In case they lose that, Kiwis will want the security of NRR and today against Namibia, they need to be wary of that. Will they be content going for a win or will they go big?
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Super 12 match between New Zealand and Namibia at the T20 World Cup from Sharjah. It’s a big one for New Zealand who will look to take a big step towards the semi-finals with a victory that takes them past Afghanistan on Net Run Rate. For Namibia it’s another crack at one of the big boys at the T20 World Cup. They’ll look to spoil the Kiwis’ chances and hand an unlikely lifeline to India. Stick around for all the updates.
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|PAKISTAN
|4
|4
|0
|+1.065
|8
|AFGHANISTAN
|4
|2
|2
|+1.481
|4
|NEW ZEALAND
|3
|2
|1
|+0.816
|4
|INDIA
|3
|1
|2
|+0.073
|2
|NAMIBIA
|3
|1
|2
|-1.600
|2
|SCOTLAND
|3
|0
|3
|-2.645
|0