Germany will square off against Spain while the Netherlands will take on Argentina as the line-up for the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar were confirmed on Sunday.

Germany beat Egypt 11-0 in their final group game to finish as the winners in Pool D ahead of Argentina who narrowly won 4-3 against Pakistan.

The Netherlands however smashed 14 past USA to romp to the top spot in Pool C. Spain secured qualification with a 9-0 success against South Korea.

The quarter-final will be played on December 1 and here is the final line-up.