Senior Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were retained by their respective franchises while heavyweights like Rashid Khan and KL Rahul were released in the IPL player retention on Monday.
Among some of the big names that weren’t retained by their frespective ranchises were David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Jofra Archer, Faf du Plessis and Ben Stokes.
IPL retention as it happened: CSK retain Dhoni, Jadeja; PBKS leave Rahul out, SRH leave Rashid out
Here’s a look at the retained players ahead of the mega IPL auction:
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli: Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell: Rs 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj: Rs 7 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 57 crore
Virat Kohli (quotes not verbatim): “The journey continues, I’ve been retained by RCB. This means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come, I have a good feeling about what’s to come in the coming seasons. The fans and management have been amazing. I’m very, very grateful and excited. It will be a new version of me but I’ll be there with my heart and soul on the field.”
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma: Rs 16 crore
Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 12 crore
Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 8 crore
Kieron Pollard: Rs 6 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 48 crore
Rohit Sharma (quotes not verbatim): “It was always going to be the toughest retention this year. We have had solid, solid players and to release them was absolutely heartbreaking. But we’ve got four players, including myself, and hopefully we can form a good core for the team. The immediate goal is to form a solid team, we’ll try to find the right players and fill the spots. Our scouts are doing a fantastic job keeping an eye on the cricket in India and around the world, I have complete faith in them.”
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal: Rs 14 crore
Arshdeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 72 crore
Arshdeep Singh: “I’m from Punjab and feel lucky to get to play for my home team. I’m very happy.”
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson: Rs 14 crore
Abdul Samad: Rs 4 crore
Umran Malik: Rs 4 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 68 crore
Kane Williamson: “It’s a privilege to be involved with SRH and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”
Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 16 crore
Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Rs 12 crore
Moeen Ali: Rs 8 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 6 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 48 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad: “Extremely happy, privileged and honoured. I thank the CSK management for retaining me.”
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant: Rs 16 crore
Axar Patel: Rs 9 crore
Prithvi Shaw: Rs 7.5 crore
Anrich Nortje: Rs 6.5 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 47.5 crore
Anrich Nortje: “Really excited to be staying with Delhi. Super happy to be retained. So far it’s been an unbelievable journey, have learnt so much from everyone.”
Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
Varun Chakravarthy: Rs 8 crore
Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 8 crore
Sunil Narine: Rs 6 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 48 crore
Andre Russell: “I would wear the KKR logo to dinner, while travelling or just walking around. It’s actually amazing that these guys have continued to show me the love after so many years.”
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson: Rs 14 crore
Jos Buttler: Rs 10 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 4 crore
Budget remaining: Rs 62 crore
Jos Buttler: “Massive thank you to all the Royal supporters across the globe. I hope you’re excited about the retentions.”
