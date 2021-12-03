India opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with a fine century on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday.

The right-hander got his fourth Test ton after showing immense patience and then going on to play some sparkling strokes, especially against the spinners, at the Wankhede Stadium.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and the hosts got a good opening partnership thanks to Agarwal and Shubman Gill. But New Zealand fought back dramatically to pick up three wickets for no run added to the score, although Kohli’s dismissal was rather controversial.

Agarwal, though, held fort at one end and built a partnership with Shreyas Iyer before going on to complete a memorable century.

Here are reactions to Agarwal’s century:

#Mayank may not have faced as much pressure in his debut at MCG in 2018! This is how fine players deal with crisis. A brilliant hundred when he and his team both needed it most. #INDvsNZTestSeries #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/x9YAnuCSbN — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

What a shot what a hundred what a batsman, always loved watching Mayank do well 🤤 — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) December 3, 2021

What a knock from @mayankcricket! Hung in even as his colleagues departed. Well played Sir. Top stuff #INDvzNZ — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 3, 2021

It’s a week for the Aggarwals to rise and shine😄! #Mayank #IndvsNZtest — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 3, 2021

Each of Mayank Agarwal’s four Test hundreds have come at home.



v South Africa, Vizag, 2019

v South Africa, Pune, 2019

v Bangladesh, Indore, 2019

v New Zealand, Mumbai, 2021*#IndvsNZtest — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 3, 2021

Mayank Agarwal in Tests

4 centuries (all at home)

4 fifties (all away from home) - 2 in Aus, 1 each in NZ & WI#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ#NZvInd #NZvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 3, 2021

Think Mayank qualifies for that player with 0 haters award. — Manya (@CSKian716) December 3, 2021

Superb century by Mayank Agarwal, who lost his opening spot to KL Rahul. This clearly meant a lot to him. A classy innings! pic.twitter.com/kCaxOHshbS — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) December 3, 2021

All the talk about team selections over the past few days could not have escaped his attention... Mayank Agarwal responds with a superb century. Lovely knock. #INDvNZ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 3, 2021

The celebration shows what it means! ❤



But does it mean a return when Rohit-Rahul are back? I don't think so. ☹ — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 3, 2021

The celebration says it all, injury, lost his spot, got a place in the 11 when Rohit rested and he make it count with a terrific ton. Well played, Mayank Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/yzTBAGiVzz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Watching Mayank Agarwal celebrate his century is awesome. Such a great innings. Class against spin. So good man! #INDvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 3, 2021

Both Gill & Mayank have so far shown enough application against spin, that when Rohit & KL return to open, that they can make a case to play in the middle order. Every run that a newcomer (Gill, Mayank, Shreyas) scores in this series, it puts more pressure on Rahane & Pujara. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 3, 2021

That happiness on Mayank's face was contagious. #INDvsNZ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 3, 2021

Well played Mayank Agarwal. His 4th Test 100 in 196 balls, as India approach 200 for the loss of 4 midway through the final session. Ajaz Patel has 4-57 from 24 overs. Live scorecard | https://t.co/tKeqyLOL9D #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ocvwZuag1X — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021