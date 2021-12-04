Badminton Watch: Lakshya Sen produces a mind-blowing save against Viktor Axelsen at BWF World Tour Finals The Indian youngster lost the match in straight games against the world No 1 but produced one of the points of the year in Bali. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Lakshya Sen in action at the BWF World Tour Finals | Screengrab / Disney+Hotstar This save blew our minds 🤯🏸@HSBC_Sport#BWFWorldTour #BaliFinals2021 pic.twitter.com/6PSiPh1xaz— BWF (@bwfmedia) December 4, 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, semifinals as it happened: PV Sindhu reaches final, Lakshya Sen bows out Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lakshya Sen BWF World Tour Finals Badminton Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments