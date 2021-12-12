An emotional Max Verstappen described his journey to 2021 Formula One world champion as “insane” after he beat rival Lewis Hamilton in a last lap sprint for victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

“It’s just insane,” he said. “My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver. You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it’s incredible.”

Verstappen and Hamilton went into the last race level on points and it appeared that the Mercedes driver was going to hang on to win an eighth world title.

The intervention of a safety car four laps from the end, however, gave Verstappen the chance to take on Hamilton in a thrilling last lap charge to the line.

“It’s unbelievable,” said the 24-year-old Verstappen. “Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap, it’s incredible. I don’t know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it.”

Verstappen also thanked his teammate Sergio Perez, who played a key part in the win, and his Red Bull team.

“Finally a bit of luck for me. I also want to say thank you to Checo (Perez), he’s been a brilliant team-mate. My team know I love them. I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together.

“I don’t want to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life, if they will have me. I’m so happy. Our goal was to win this championship when we came together and now we have done that.”

The race marked the end of an epic contest with seven-time champion Hamilton which has seen the two tangle on the track and off it.

“Lewis is an amazing driver, such a competitor. We had some tough times, that’s sport, everyone wants to win.”

Here are reactions to Vertstappen’s win:

#AbuDhabiGP



"Max Verstappen, for the first time ever, is champion of the world"



What a crazy finish!



🎥 F1 pic.twitter.com/ISFITBgFyu — The Field (@thefield_in) December 12, 2021

A title battle we will never forget



Thank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

There are no words. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021

Hugely controversial end to the #AbuDhabiGP as confusion over lapped cars being not allowed - then allowed - to overtake behind Safety Car hands the title to @Max33Verstappen #F1 — James Allen (@Jamesallenonf1) December 12, 2021

"Thanks kid."



Throwback to when Michael Schumacher met a young fan called Max Verstappen. pic.twitter.com/Wkk5M5hF8h — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 12, 2021

A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5n2uaLrfr2 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Verstappen is the first non-Mercedes driver to win the title in the V6 hybrid era as well as the first non British or German driver to win the title since Raikkonen in 2007!#AbuDhabiGP #F1 — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) December 12, 2021

Toto Wolff: "You need to reinstate the lap before, that's not right."



Michael Masi: "Toto, it's called a motor race. We went car racing."



The race director coming in hot there 🔥#F1 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/AkPyWYOTAb — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 12, 2021

The only one who has beaten Lewis Hamilton today is Michael Masi. The man is an utter disgrace #F1 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) December 12, 2021

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

Must be said… to react in such a dignified way says so much about @LewisHamilton !! Fierce competitor, ultimate winner and a gracious loser! 👏🏻 #AbuDhabiGP #f1 — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) December 12, 2021

Basically Mick Schumacher has saved his father record of 7 titles.



Mick Schumacher hit Latifi.



Latifi got damage to car, and later on lost control, letting safety car entering.



The rest is history#AbuDhabiGP — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 12, 2021

Lewis was robbed.



FIA ‘we let them race the last lap’.



Well if Verstappen was quick enough, they would’ve raced the other 57 laps.



Unbelievable. #FormulaOne #AbuDhabiGP — Christian Seeney (@CJSeeney) December 12, 2021

Ricciardo: They said cars can't pass. Then they said that some of them could. I couldn't. Then there was a restart. It was interesting, I was wondering why am I here.#F1 #AbuDhabiGP — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) December 12, 2021

Poor Lewis Hamilton, without that world title, he goes back to just being the greatest F1 driver of all time

#AbuDhabiGP — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) December 12, 2021

Wow the commentators are so subdued. Expect the British media are carving their knives too.



No one was saying anything when Hamilton didn’t let Verstappen pass earlier in the race.



But the decision making by the stewards has been bizarre, no doubt. This is not over. #F1 — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) December 12, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)