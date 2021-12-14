BWF World Championships, day 3 live updates: Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth all in action
All the live updates from Day 3.
Interview: ‘After Olympics everything has changed, I want to win titles everywhere’ – Satwiksairaj
BWF World C’ships, India’s schedule for day three:
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
Live updates
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 22-22 Chinese Taipei: The Indians have saved 2 game points now!
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 20-22 Lakshya Sen: First game, Sen! Big battle and Sen comes out on top. Nishimoto with a few errors towards the end and that is all Sen needed.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 20-21 Chinese Taipei: And on court 2 too, game points have come and gone for India! And now the TPE pair have a game point.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 20-17 Chinese Taipei: Terrific from Satwik to set up three game points.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 20-20 Lakshya Sen: Two game points Sen, on the back of a lovely round-the-head crosscourt winner. Nishimoto saves both though!
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 18-15 Chinese Taipei: As the best doubles pairs tend to do, Satwik-Chirag pulling away at the business end... and another cheap service error from Satwik this time. They get the serve back though.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 18-18 Lakshya Sen: Fantastic crosscourt block from Sen and he draws level again! KN on the court. Super rally.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 13-13 Chinese Taipei: Really, really tight this one. Both pairs exchanging serve.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 18-16 Lakshya Sen: LS sends a shuttle wide and then a good review from the Japanese as suddenly a handy two-point lead.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 16-16 Lakshya Sen: Turning out to be a terrific battle this one!
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 11-10 Chinese Taipei: Chirag with his signature “Maaaar... maar abhi” and Satwik kills off the point from the net as the Indians take a small lead to the interval. The coach mentions the service faults that gifted a couple of easy points to their opponents.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 9-9 Chinese Taipei: Great teamwork from Satwik-Chirag at the frontcourt and it is 9-9 in the opening game.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 14-14 Lakshya Sen: Sen continuing to move and defend well. He is pushing Nishimoto on the defensive from time to time. And a sensational punch clear from the Indian to make it all level.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 6-6 Chinese Taipei: Second service fault for height by Chirag, geez! It is 5-5. And then misjudgement at the backline from the Indians, followed by good judgement.
Men’s doubles round of 32, [8] India 2-3 Chinese Taipei: A service fault for height nice and early from the Indians. Hopefully just getting out of the system. They have this issue! Satwik moving alright so far here, early days and all.
Men’s singles, round of 32, [15] Kenta Nishimoto 11-10 Lakshya Sen: This is living up to the hype so far. A lovely rally from Sen to make it 10-10, and then Nishimoto takes a slender lead to the interval.
Men’s singles, round of 32, Kenta Nishimoto [15] 9-9 Lakshya Sen: Sen wins a 43-shot rally. Kenta sent it wide in the end after being forced on the defensive by the Indian. A nice down the line smash to close the gap by Lakshya and then we are all level.
Men’s doubles round of 32, India vs Chinese Taipei: Eighth seeds Satwik-Chirag vs world No 31 Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. Players are on court. This will be their 2nd meeting, the previous one going Indian’s way at the recent French Open.
On court 2, time for Satwik-Chirag to begin their doubles campaign. A quick replug:
Interview: ‘After Olympics everything has changed, I want to win titles everywhere’ – Satwiksairaj
Men’s singles, round of 32, Kenta Nishimoto [15] 3-5 Lakshya Sen: Kevin Cordon awaits the winner of this match by the way. The Guatemalan Olympic star will be watching on you’d assume with keen interest. Meanwhile, a good run of points for Lakshya.
Men’s singles, round of 32, Kenta Nishimoto [15] 1-1 Lakshya Sen: With just two ranks between them this is a tough 2nd round match for Lakshya Sen. But in this quarter, Nishimoto is now the highest (only) seeded player left. Whoever wins this match should (on paper) be a medal favourite from here on.
Men’s singles, round of 32: Coming up next, as the commentator put it just now, could be the match of the day on Court 1. Lakshya Sen takes on world No 17 Kenta Nishimoto in this all top-20 first-round clash. One of those cruel tricks the draw in badminton tournaments throw up ever so often, but hey, it is part of the deal. This will be their first meeting on tour.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 18-21 Malaysia [9]: A good battle in the second game but the Malaysians close it out in straight games.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 17-20 Malaysia [9]: Match points now for the Malaysians as they step up their game just in time.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 16-17 Malaysia [9]: What a terrific rally! Sharma and Parikh play a superb point to make this a 1-point game.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 15-17 Malaysia [9]: Well, there is life in this one still. 5 straight points for the Indians now, for the second time in the second game.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 10-15 Malaysia [9]: Flurry of points now for the Malaysian pair. Seven on the trot.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 10-11 Malaysia [9]: The Indians did well to have the lead on a few occasions in this phase of play but the Malaysian pair win three points on the trot to go into the interval with a 1-point lead.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21, 8-6 Malaysia [9]: This is better from the Indians, they are starting to induce some more errors from the Malaysians. Keeping the shuttle in play longer.
Mixed doubles R32, India 8-21 Malaysia [9]: The Malaysians lead from start to front to take the first game comfortably.
Mixed doubles R32, India 6-14 Malaysia [9]: Parikh has played some good points from the back of the court, but there is not enough discipline from the Indian pair at the moment. Too many errors. Sharma struggling a bit.
Mixed doubles R32, India 4-11 Malaysia [9]: All short points early on in this match and the Malaysians are on song. They had a first-round bye because of their seeding. The Indians too had a first-round bye, as their opponents withdrew.
01.30 pm: We start off with mixed doubles on court 1 and Indian action straight away. A tough test for world No 104 Saurabh SHARMA and Anoushka PARIKH (they have been in the top 50) against 9th seeds TAN Kian Meng and LAI Pei Jing of Malaysia.
01.25 pm: HS Prannoy, India’s former top 10 player and a giant killer of repute, started off his campaign with a superb comeback against 9th seed Ng Ka Long Angus. Shame we couldn’t watch the match as it was on court 3, but it was a rollercoaster alright.
BWF World Championships, day 2 as it happened: Prannoy defeats world No 9 Angus, Axelsen knocked out
ICYMI: A huge upset on day 2.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will begin title defence today when she takes on Martina Repiska in the second round.
It shapes up to be a crucial day for Indians at the marquee event as Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty also kick off their campaigns amid hopes of making a deep run in the event. Former World No 1 Srikanth Kidambi also returns for his second round match.
All screenshots courtesy Tournament Software and Disney+Hotstar