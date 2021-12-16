Defending champion PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships with a straight-games win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in Huelva on Thursday.

The world number 7 Indian defeated her Thai opponent, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.

The reward for Sindhu will be a rematch of Basel 2019’s quarter-final where she takes on world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. With her win against Chochuwong, Sindhu kept up her record of not losing before the quarterfinals at the World Championships in her career.

PV Sindhu at World Championships: 2013: Semifinal 2014: Semifinal 2015: Quarterfinal 2017: Final 2018: Final 2019: Champion 2021: Reached QF

With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3. Sindhu also avenged her twin loss to Chochuwong this season – group match of BWF World Tour Finals earlier this month and All England Championships semi-finals in March.

The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu took an early 5-1 lead but Chochuwong rallied to narrow the gap to 5-4 and then to 10-9. The Indian zoomed ahead from there on as she made it 15-10 and then 19-11 to pocket the first game.

The second game was a tighter affair though Sindhu began on the front foot with a 3-0 lead. Sindhu led 11-6 at the change of ends and the second half saw some long rallies with the Thai player winning a few of them. Sindhu was leading 16-10 but Chochuwong made a comeback as she reduced the gap to 18-15 and then to 19-18. Sindhu won a crucial point after a long rally to make it 20-18 before winning the second game and the match.

Sindhu, who got a first round bye, had beaten Slovakia’s Martina Repiska 21-7 21-9 in the second round on Tuesday.

Here’s what Sindhu had to say after the match (via BWF Mixed Zone)

[Her take on the match] Well it was very important for me to get that win, previous two times I had lost against her. Important for me to, from the first point, be focussed on each and every point and give my best. There were some long rallies, I managed to win a couple of them and the first game was a bit easy. Second game, even though I was leading, she came back. It was important then for me to focus on the next point. Happy that I won in two sets.

[What was different after the last two defeats against Chochuwong] Obviously, I went back and made sure what I mistakes I did previously, me and my coach discussed about them. Prepared a strategy on how to play, it worked out and I am happy.

[On if she is close to her best] (Smiles) Well, tomorrow is against Tai. We are playing again now after Olympics. I just want to give my best, no matter what. It’s not going to be an easy match, I need to be prepared for long rallies and a big match. So from my side, I will give my 100%.

[Sindhu and big tournaments...is she consciously aware of that?] Well yeah, people keep telling me that. I take it as a positive thing and just hope that it works every single time! (smiles) No, just joking. I honestly don’t know... I just don’t know how I play at times like this. But it’s good to be on the winning side at the big events.

(With PTI inputs)