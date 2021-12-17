Badminton world championships Watch: Lakshya Sen produces a thrilling comeback from match point down to assure World C’ships medal The 20-year-old Sen won three straight points from 19-20 down to defeat Zhao Jun Peng of China in the World Championships quarterfinal. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Lakshya Sen | Disney+Hotstar Screengrab Just thrilling! Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 turns the match around and is through to an all-Indian semifinal against Kidambi Srikanth.Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/IlrdMV09w2— BWF (@bwfmedia) December 17, 2021 BWF World C’ships quarterfinals blog: Sindhu bows out; Srikanth and Lakshya assured of medals Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lakshya Sen Badminton World Championships Huelva 2021 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments