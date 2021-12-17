BWF World C’ships quarterfinals live updates: PV Sindhu bows out; Srikanth assured a first medal
All the updates from Day 6 of the badminton World Championships.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
Summary:
- PV Sindhu loses in straight games against world NO 1 Tai Tzu Ying
- Srikanth assured of a first medal at Worlds, cruising through his quarterfinal.
Live updates
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 21-8, 21-7 Mark Caljouw His first ever World Championships medal assured in his career. And India’s third medal at the Worlds in men’s singles. Dominant performance.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 21-8, 14-5 Mark Caljouw: One way traffic in this match. Caljouw is actually trying to change it up and attack. But that has resulted in errors. Srikanth has had to just play a clean game at the moment.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 21-8, 11-3 Mark Caljouw: A slightly closer start to this game but Srikanth races ahead from there. Coach Park wants no let up in the intensity here from the Indian. Keep at it he says.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 21-8 Mark Caljouw: Caljouw’s body language hasn’t been great. Srikanth has cruised to the first game. The Dutch has played some bruising matches before this and defensively strong, but not troubling Srikanth on the attack enough. “Your attack is very nice Srikanth.. very nice,” Coach Park says. Asks him to reset and be wary of a reset from Caljouw.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 11-5 Mark Caljouw: No time for coach Park to ruminate on Sindhu’s defeat, he is with Srikanth. The India has raced to a super handy lead.
Some thoughts on the Sindhu match. Disappointing as it is for Sindhu to not win a 6th medal, Tai Tzu Ying has followed her 1st Olympics medal with now her 1st World Championships medal. A champion player, arguably the most skillful of her generation and she has righted two wrongs in 2021.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi 5-1 Mark Caljouw: Srikanth has made a bright start and he has already opened up a four-point gap.
Men’s singles, [12] Srikanth Kidambi vs Mark Caljouw: Srikanth Kidambi has found a good rhythm and he was back at his imperious best in his win against China’s Lu Guang Zu. He dominated the match from start to finish and will hope to display the same form against Caljouw as well. They have never faced each other on the tour before. This is their first meeting.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 PV Sindhu [6] For only the second time in her glittering career, PV Sindhu will return without a medal at the World Championships. For only the first in her glittering career, Tai Tzu Ying reaches the semifinals at the World Championships and wins her first medal, at the very least.
Here’s how the second game panned out:
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 PV Sindhu [6]: For the second major tournament running, Tai Tzu Ying defeats PV Sindhu. For only the second time in her career, Sindhu will return home without a medal from the medals. And for the first time in her career, TTY will be on the podium at the Worlds.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 20-13 PV Sindhu [6]: Match points galore.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 18-13 PV Sindhu [6]: Another stunning backhand drop shot. Magic.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 17-13 PV Sindhu [6]: The moment Sindhu upped the pace with a flat shot, TTY was again ready.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 16-13 PV Sindhu [6]: And TTY has answers for Sindhu’s pace too. Defending and being ready to finish off points the moment Sindhu gets her length wrong. A gift for Sindhu at the net but she gives the serve back with another clear that goes long.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 12-12 PV Sindhu [6]: Two great shots by Sindhu right after the break reduce the gap to just one point. She has Tai on the defensive here, diving to retrieve and missing it. Mind you, TTY has a strong defence too. Not like it is her weakness. Sindhu with good pace. We are all level as she forces an error from TTY.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 11-8 PV Sindhu [6]: Sindhu hasn’t been able to keep up with TTY’s pace of play, try as hard as she might. Time to up the pace, you’d think and put Tai on the defensive if possible.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 10-7 PV Sindhu [6]: This is a really physical battle now. Brutal, TTY keeps playing the drop shots and that is taking a lot out of Sindhu.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 8-7 PV Sindhu [6]: TTY is on the floor! Not because she had to dive but she couldn’t believe how she missed a kill shot after a superb rally. Longest of the match so far, 22 shots. Sindhu moves into the lead next point but TTY levels it again. The quality is relly high at the moment. And now a 25-shot rally that Sindhu coudln’t finish. TTY drops the shuttle while backtracking and leaping! What was that.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 6-5 PV Sindhu [6]: The net chord is Taiwanese at the moment. Magical as the spinning shots from TTY are, the net too is helping. Sindhu having joy when she gets the height to play her downward shots but TTY keeps playing the drops.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 3-3 PV Sindhu [6]: Lovely crosscourt drop from Sindhu to catch TTY on the backfoot. Not easy to achieve that. TTY with super pressure in the next point to leave Sindhu on the court on defence. TTY knows how important a good start is here for her here too.
Good signs in the second half of the first game. If Sindhu can start well in the second game, this can still go the distance. So important to not play catch up here for the Indian
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17 PV Sindhu [6]: First game, TTY! The world No 1 started brilliantly but the Indian fought back well and controlled large parts of the second half of that game. Will be interesting to see if she can take that momentum forward to the second game. Remember, Sindhu defeated TTY after dropping the first game in Basel too.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 20-17 PV Sindhu [6]: Mini fist pump from Sindhu as TTY sends a clear long. And Sindhu then sends a crosscourt just wide! (She had that point in her control too). Game points TTY.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 19-16 PV Sindhu [6]: More pressure from Sindhu. Oh dear, a lucky net chord for TTY when the game was getting close! Unfortunate. It felt like Sindhu was about to make it a 1-point game.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 18-15 PV Sindhu [6]: Best point of the match for Sindhu now. Under relentless pressure from Sindhu perhaps for the time, TTY does well to stay in the point but the Indian kills it with a crosscourt winner.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 18-14 PV Sindhu [6]: Just a couple of errors from Sindhu in this phase that she really would have liked to avoid.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 16-12 PV Sindhu [6]: The queen of deception is at it again. A Few times already today she has caught Sindhu expecting one thing and delivering another. A stunning slice drop to go six points ahead. Sindhu closes the gap to four again.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 14-10 PV Sindhu [6]: Best rally of the match for Sindhu. Made TTY reach and lunge a couple of times, stayed in the point, forced the error from her opponent. And next point, TTY takes control again with a straight smash. Sindhu follows that up with the crosscourt smash that we saw so often in Basel. Decent phase for the Indian.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 11-6 PV Sindhu [6]: Mini come on from Sindhu as she sees a lift from TTY go long. And with the shot of the match so far, a signature slice-drop, TTY goes into the interval with a handy lead. Sindhu a bit flat-footed at the moment.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 9-4 PV Sindhu [6]: World No 1 has come out firing. The rallies are short, TTY likes it that way. Sindhu holding back perhaps she is playing with the drift and overcompensating. Long way to go though (hopefully)
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 5-2 PV Sindhu [6]: Sindhu not quite getting her lengths right. And TTY is on the money.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 2-1 PV Sindhu [6]: Sindhu lets two shuttles drop in at the backline to start. The Indian has started from the near end, not quite sure who won the toss.
Players on court. TTY is playing after a break post the Olympics of course, and needed three games to defeat Kirsty Gilmour yesterday. She will be the fresher of the two. But Sindhu has match time behind her, and looked in great touch against Chochuwong.
Womens’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying vs PV Sindhu [6]: It’s the 20th meeting between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying. The world No 1 has a 14-5 advantage but Sindhu has a knack of producing a big performance at the major events. TTY is yet to win a Worlds medal, mind you. She has a quarterfinals jinx to overcome at this event. Sindhu is looking for an amazing SIXTH medal at the event.
Womens’s singles: Can Sindhu take some inspiration or lessons from her sensational quarterfinal win in Basel 2019? It was one of the matches of the tournament as the Indian pulled off a brilliant turnaround on her way to gold.
REPLUG: Basel 2019: How a power-packed PV Sindhu broke down Tai Tzu Ying’s game and resolve
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, It is quarterfinals day and medals are at stake for every shuttler in action. Win today, a place on the podium is assured.
Defending champion PV Sindhu, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen are all into the quarterfinals of the event.
First up in action is the World Champion. World number 7 Sindhu defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes. With the win, Sindhu, seeded sixth in the showpiece tournament, extended her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 5-3 and also regained a win to her name after two defeats on the trot. The double Olympic medallist Sindhu faces top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals.
BWF World C’ships, India’s schedule for day 6: Sindhu vs Tai Tzu the highlight on quarterfinal day
BWF World C’ships, day 5 as it happened: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya, Prannoy reach quarterfinals
(Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software and Disney+Hotstar)