Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed an anecdote about Virat Kohli’s single-mindedness before one of his best overseas Test centuries against Faf du Plessis’ men at Supersport Park in Centurion in January, 2018.

During India’s 2017’-18 tour of South Africa, Kohli scored one of the best centuries of his career albeit in a match that India lost. Kohli hit a masterly 153 in India’s first innings of 307 to stay in touch in Centurion, even though South Africa stretched a 28-run first innings lead and eventually won the match.

Waging a lone battle, Kohli batted for 380 minutes, faced 217 balls and hit 15 fours. It was his 21st Test century. He was the last man out when he was caught in the deep, off Morne Morkel, hitting to one of eight fielders on the boundary as he tried to squeeze some extra runs with his tailenders having shown they were ill-equipped to handle fast bowlers wielding the second new ball.

While Kohli has often mentioned that a century in a losing cause is not something he relishes, it was a knock of sublime quality. Bangar spoke about it during commentary on day one of the series opener in Centurion when the Indian captain came out to bat in the second session on day one.

Here’s what he had to say: