Indian Super League Watch: Goal of the ISL season? Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart scores a stunning free kick Greg Stewart, already the contender for the best player in the Indian Super League this season, scored an epic goal against Kerala Blasters. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:31 pm Updated Yesterday · 10:35 pm JFC's Greg Stewart reacts after scoring the goal against KBFC | ISL media Did we just witness the Goal of the season from Greg Stewart? 🔥👀#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball @JamshedpurFC pic.twitter.com/qKGAWLfGN9— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Greg Stewart Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio