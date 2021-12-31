India have been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test held in Centurion.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, India will lose one point from their points tally for this offence. India had already been docked two points in this WTC cycle, taking their total to three.

Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele leveled the charge.

As things stand, India are fourth on the standings in this cycle. England have been severely hit by the over-rate offences so far in this cycle, copping a total of 10 penalty points.