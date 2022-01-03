Chennaiyin FC got back to winning ways as they beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (31’) scored the game’s only goal as Chennaiyin FC displayed the defensive resolve that they came to be known for under Bozidar Bandovic since he took over as the head coach.

The three points take Chennaiyin FC to fifth place, tied on points with fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur FC slipped to sixth place after a third straight match without a victory.

Coyle’s men return to action on Thursday when they take on NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin FC’s next assignment is against FC Goa on Saturday.

