India head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday hinted at having a conversation with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant over the timing of his shots including the slog that led to his dismissal in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa.

Speaking to media after the second Test, Dravid said he would always want Pant to play positive cricket but at times, the shot selection could be different.

“We know Rishabh plays positively and he plays in a particular manner and has got him a little bit of success,” said Dravid after India’s seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second Test on Thursday.

“But of course there are times when we are going to have to have some sort of level of conversations around that... It is just little bit or may be selection of the time to play that (shot).”

Pant tried to smash Kagiso Rabada out of the ground on the third ball of his innings but ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper, drawing criticism from several quarters.

“No one is going to ever tell Rishabh not to be a positive player or not to be an aggressive player but sometimes it is just the question of picking and choosing the time to do that,” Dravid said when specifically asked whether he was upset with Pant’s shot.

Dravid, a veteran of 164 Tests, also said that Pant was someone who can change the course of the game very quickly.

“I think when you just come in, maybe giving yourself a bit more time might be a little bit more advisable, but look, in the end we know what we’re getting with Rishabh - he is a really positive player, he’s someone who can change the course of a game very quickly for us, so you naturally won’t take that away from him and ask him to become something very different,” said Dravid.

He added: “Sometimes it’s just about figuring out what is the right time to maybe attack or maybe play out a slightly difficult period that sets the game up for you or sets the innings up. He’s learning. He plays in a particular way, so it’s always something that he’s going to keep learning, he’s going to keep improving and keep getting better.”

