AFC Women’s Asian Cup football, India vs Iran live updates: Ashalata Devi and Co begin campaign
Follow live updates of India’s clash with Iran in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Live updates
1’ KICK OFF: Pre-match formalities done. We are underway in Navi Mumbai. A great moment for both teams.
Confirmation of India XI:
Aditi Chauhan
Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Sanju
Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Pyari Xaxa, Ratanbala Devi
Sandhiya, Manisha Kalyan
Earlier today, China, one of the favourites, started with a strong win. India would dearly love to be 2nd and take control of their quarterfinals hope with a good performance today.
Starting lineups: (Courtesy AFC)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Indian squad (jersey number in brackets)
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (2), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (3).
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (4), Ngangbam Sweety Devi (5), Ritu Rani (6), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (7), Manisa Panna (8), Hemam Shilky Devi (9), Sanju (10).
Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (11), Anju Tamang (12), Karthika Angamuthu (13), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (14), Naorem Priyangka Devi (15), Indumathi Kathiresan (16).
Forwards: Grace Dangmei (17), Manisha Kalyan (18), Pyari Xaxa (19), Renu (20), Sumati Kumari (21), Sandhiya Ranganathan (22), Mariyammal Balamurugan (23)
INDIA
Rankings: 11 Asia, 55 World
Captain: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby (SWE)
Qualifying results: Qualified as hosts
Previous appearances: 8
Best placing: Runners-up (1979, 1983)
With AIFF and PTI inputs