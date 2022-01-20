1’ KICK OFF: Pre-match formalities done. We are underway in Navi Mumbai. A great moment for both teams.

Confirmation of India XI: 

Aditi Chauhan

Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Sanju 

Anju Tamang,  Indumathi Kathiresan, Pyari Xaxa, Ratanbala Devi 

Sandhiya,  Manisha Kalyan

Earlier today, China, one of the favourites, started with a strong win. India would dearly love to be 2nd and take control of their quarterfinals hope with a good performance today.

Starting lineups: (Courtesy AFC)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Indian squad (jersey number in brackets)

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (2), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (3).
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (4), Ngangbam Sweety Devi (5), Ritu Rani (6), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (7), Manisa Panna (8), Hemam Shilky Devi (9), Sanju (10).
Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (11), Anju Tamang (12), Karthika Angamuthu (13), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (14), Naorem Priyangka Devi (15), Indumathi Kathiresan (16).
Forwards: Grace Dangmei (17), Manisha Kalyan (18), Pyari Xaxa (19), Renu (20), Sumati Kumari (21), Sandhiya Ranganathan (22), Mariyammal Balamurugan (23)

INDIA
Rankings:  11 Asia,  55 World
Captain: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi 
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby (SWE)
Qualifying results: Qualified as hosts
Previous appearances: 8
Best placing: Runners-up (1979, 1983)

