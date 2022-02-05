Ten-man Kerala Blasters FC moved to second spot in the points table with a spirited performance to down NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

Second-half goals from Jorge Pereyra Díaz (62nd) and a stunner from Alvaro Vazquez (82nd) saw Kerala get back to winning ways as NorthEast United’s misery deepened further.

Mohamed Irshad scored a goal deep into injury time but that didn’t matter in the end as Khalid Jamil’s side suffered another defeat.

Kerala now have 23 points from 13 outings, while NorthEast have 10 points from 16 games.

