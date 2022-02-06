Bengaluru FC came from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to blow the race for the semi-finals wide open.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (1’) scored for the second game running to give Jamshepdur FC a dream start but Bengaluru FC sromed back into the match with goals from Sunil Chhetri (55’) and Cleiton Silva (62’, 90+3’) to turn things around for the Blues who stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches.

With his goal, Chhetri drew level with Bartholomew Ogbeche on 49 Hero ISL goals to become the joint all-time top goalscorer in the league’s history.

The win lifted Bengaluru FC to third place level on points with second-placed Kerala Blasters FC having played two games more. Jamshedpur FC though remained in fourth position after just their third defeat of the season.

Coyle’s men next face Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday in another vital game for semi-final qualification. The Blues take on league leaders Hyderabad FC a day later.