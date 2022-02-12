West Indies failed to cross 200 runs in their 3-0 ODI series defeat to India and coach Phil Simmons on Friday termed the team’s extended batting slump as “hurtful”.

The tourists lost the final match by 96 runs after being dismissed for 169 in their chase of 266 in Ahmedabad.

The once mighty West Indies have not been able to bat out their full 50 overs in their previous six ODI matches and suffered their second successive series defeat after a shock loss to Ireland last month.

“It (batting) does need urgent attention because it has just lost us the last two games,” Simmons told reporters after his team’s first-ever ODI whitewash to India.

“Just a year ago we were cruising to 280-290 against Sri Lanka. So the batting is a huge concern and people should stand up as we go into our next set in June. People should make sure that they are batting for West Indies.”

West Indies batted first in the opener and managed just 176, a total that India overhauled in 28 overs. Jason Holder made 57.

In the second match, they were bowled out for 193 in their chase of 238.

“We’ve got to assess the situation and play accordingly. Most of the guys who are playing in that top five or six have got Test hundreds so they can bat,” said Simmons.

“We can’t be 100-6 in 20 overs, it’s a 50-over game.”

The former all-rounder added, “The last six games have been difficult in this format. We started putting things together when we played Sri Lanka. Difficult against Australia.

“But for this to come now, it’s hard to swallow from the batsmen. It’s hurtful and players know that.”

West Indies failed to collect any Super League points for a direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry for the main draw of the competition.

Simmons said: “We have to go back and improve to play in these conditions and continue to work on them.”

However Simmons expressed confidence in his team, who won a Twenty20 series against England before the India tour, ahead of the three T20 matches starting Wednesday

“We have five players coming in from that series win over England so they will bring a bit of a winning vibe,” said Simmons.

The T20 series will be played in Kolkata behind closed doors.