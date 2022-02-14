The Indian Premier League Auction 2022 saw the famed auction dynamics being given a new touch with the arrival of two new franchises - Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans. Many at the auction tables of various franchises acknowledged that the mega-auction was unlike anything they had ever seen before, particularly because multiple teams building from scratch meant they were staring at the possibility of having the same players on their wishlist.

As a result of these scenarios, we saw some players getting a huge payday during the two-day event, even beyond what some could have predicted. While it resulted in plenty of lower than expected bids towards the end, there were in total 11 Rs 10 crore-plus successful bids. A total of 11 players were signed up by teams for Rs 10 crore or more, with Royal Challengers Bangalore the only team who brought on board two players in that bracket. The other nine teams signed up one player each for more than Rs 10 crore.

IPL Auction 2022: From Kishan and Iyer to Chahar and Archer – full list of players signed by teams

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who returned to record five-time title holders Mumbai Indians, was the most expensive buy of the auction at Rs 15.25 crore. Meanwhile, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings brought back pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore. The top buys of the auction will tell you that the process of overhauling the team can happen, but not without preserving your core.

Both Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar were assured by their respective franchises that they wanted to retain them but the retention rules and budget constraints did not allow them to do so. However, both teams admitted to entering the auction with the intention of giving it their all to bring them back to the set-up.

Shreyas Iyer being subjected to a bidding war was a possibility most people had expected before the auctions. He ended up becoming the third highest-paid player in the auction as Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up for Rs 12.25 crore. Although Venky Mysore said that the decision regarding who will captain the side is left to coach Brendon McCullum, it is safe to say that Iyer is the frontrunner for that role.

England’s Liam Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player signed at the auction after Punjab Kings acquired his services with a winning bid of Rs 11.50 crore. Livingstone’s performance at the inaugural season of The Hundred, where he was named Player of the tournament after scoring his 348 runs at a strike-rate of of 178.46, may have prompted a demand for him. It is likely that it was Dan Weston, who is the analyst at Livingstone’s Birmingham Phoenix and at the Punjab-based franchise pushed for the all-rounder.

Shardul Thakur may have been part of the fifth set that comprised fast bowlers but he is India’s new-found bowling all-rounder after he has displayed batting pedigree with some match winning cameos in Tests and ODIs. He was also among the highest-paid players in the auction as Delhi Capitals signed him for Rs 10.75 Crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also decided to bring back the league’s leading wicket-taker from last year, with Harshal Patel back into their set-up at Rs 10.75 Crore. He too, was among the players, who was assured by his franchises that they would go after him in the auction. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise made a surprise pick when they brought back Sri Lankan leg-spinner and batter Wanindu Hasaranga for the same price.

West Indies wicket-keeping batter Nicholas Pooran was recruited by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 Crore after an intense bidding war ensued between Sunrisers and Kolkata Knight Riders, the two teams that were desperate for a wicket-keeper at that point.

Interestingly but not surprisingly, among the other top picks are all fast bowlers signed up at Rs 10 crore each, namely - Lockie Ferguson for Gujarat Titans, Avesh Khan for Lucknow Supergiants and Prasidh Krishna for Rajasthan Royals. It clearly pays well to be a good fast bowler in IPL times.