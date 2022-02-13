Each time an Indian Premier League auction comes around, it produces new millionaires. This time, though, we saw the IPL bumped up to a 10-team event with the addition of two new sides - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants – which led to a bigger, grander auction. While there were some new entrants to to the millionaire club, some existing millionaires only got a bigger hike.

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, we saw Mumbai Indians break the bank for one of their own, Ishan Kishan, who was bought at Rs 15.25 crore, making him the fourth most expensive buy in the history of IPL. That bid was followed by some intense bidding efforts from Chennai Super Kings to bring back pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore.

One expensive bid on expected lines was that of Indian batter and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. We also saw Indian pacer and lower-order hitter Shardul Thakur becoming a top buy at Rs 10.75 crore from Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also bought back two of their existing players – India’s Harshal Patel and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga at Rs 10.75 crore each. Sunrisers Hyderabad also came into the foray by acquiring the services of West Indies wicket-keeping batter Nicholas Pooran.

However, the fourth most expensive winning bid of the auction, that actually came on day two, was for English all-rounder Liam Livingstone. After an intense bidding war ensued between his former franchise Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, it was the latter that acquired his services at Rs 11.50 crore.

The second day of the auction also ended up becoming a big pay day for Jofra Archer, who Mumbai Indians bought for Rs 8 crore, despite his unavailability this season.

Singapore’s Tim David, who had been creating a lot of waves in the build-up to the auction with his performances in the Big Bash League and currently at the Pakistan Super League, became part of the Mumbai Indians set-up at Rs 8.5 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad followed it up by rewarding West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd with an IPL contract worth Rs 7.75 crore.

After the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction, here’s a look at the complete list of players signed by the 10 teams:

Mumbai Indians

Players retained by MI before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Rohit Sharma Rs 16 Crore Jasprit Bumrah Rs 12 Crore Suryakumar Yadav Rs 8 Crore Kieron Pollard Rs 6 Crore

Players signed by MI at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹15,25,00,000 Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹3,00,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Basil Thampi Indian Bowler ₹30,00,000 Murugan Ashwin Indian Bowler ₹1,60,00,000 Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler ₹1,30,00,000 Mayank Markande Indian Bowler ₹65,00,000 N. Tilak Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000 Sanjay Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Jofra Archer Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Daniel Sams Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,60,00,000 Tymal Mills Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,25,00,000 Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Aryan Juyal Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Fabian Allen Overseas All-Rounder ₹75,00,000 Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Rahul Buddhi Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained by CSK before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Ravindra Jadeja Rs 16 crore MS Dhoni Rs 12 crore Moeen Ali Rs 8 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Rs 6 crore

Players signed by CSK at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Robin Uthappa Indian Batsman ₹2,00,00,000 Dwayne Bravo Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,40,00,000 Ambati Rayudu Indian Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000 Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹14,00,00,000 C.Hari Nishaanth Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 N. Jagadeesan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 K.M. Asif Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Shivam Dube Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Chris Jordan Overseas All-Rounder ₹3,60,00,000 Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹70,00,000 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Dwaine Pretorius Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000 Adam Milne Overseas Bowler ₹1,90,00,000 Subhranshu Senapati Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹1,20,00,000 K.Bhagath Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Delhi Capitals

Players retained by DC before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Rishabh Pant Rs 16 crore Axar Patel Rs 9 crore Prithvi Shaw Rs 7.5 crore Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore

Players signed by DC at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹6,25,00,000 Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian Bowler ₹10,75,00,000 Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Ashwin Hebbar Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Sarfaraz Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Indian All-Rounder ₹1,10,00,000 K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹2,00,00,000 Mandeep Singh Indian Batsman ₹1,10,00,000 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000 Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000 Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹4,20,00,000 Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Vicky Ostwal Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Ripal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹65,00,000 Rovman Powell Overseas Batsman ₹2,80,00,000 Tim Seifert Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹50,00,000 Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained by KKR before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Andre Russell Rs 12 crore Varun Chakaravarthy Rs 8 crore Venkatesh Iyer Rs 8 crore Sunil Narine Rs 6 crore

Players signed by KKR at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹7,25,00,000 Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹12,25,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Sam Billings Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹2,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Shivam Mavi Indian All-Rounder ₹7,25,00,000 Sheldon Jackson Indian Wicket Keeper ₹60,00,000 Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Rinku Singh Indian Batsman ₹55,00,000 Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Alex Hales Overseas Batsman ₹1,50,00,000 Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Tim Southee Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Baba Indrajith Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Chamika Karunaratne Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Abhijeet Tomar Indian Batsman ₹40,00,000 Aman Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Ramesh Kumar Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Pratham Singh Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Ashok Sharma Indian Bowler ₹55,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained by RCB before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Virat Kohli Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell Rs 11 crore Mohammad Siraj Rs 7 crore

Players signed by RCB at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹7,00,00,000 Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹10,75,00,000 Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹10,75,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹5,50,00,000 Josh Hazlewood Overseas Bowler ₹7,75,00,000 Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder ₹2,40,00,000 Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹3,40,00,000 Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹95,00,000 Finn Allen Overseas Batsman ₹80,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000 Siddharth Kaul Indian Bowler ₹75,00,000 Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Luvnith Sisodia Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Chama Milind Indian Bowler ₹25,00,000 Aneeshwar Gautam Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000

Punjab Kings

Players retained by PBKS before IPL2022 Auction Player Value Mayank Agarwal Rs 12 crore Arshdeep Singh Rs 4 crore

Players signed by PBKS at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹8,25,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹9,25,00,000 Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000 Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000 Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000 Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000 Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹60,00,000 Ishan Porel Indian Bowler ₹25,00,000 Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,50,00,000 Odean Smith Overseas All-Rounder ₹6,00,00,000 Sandeep Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Raj Angad Bawa Indian All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹55,00,000 Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000 Prerak Mankad Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Overseas Batsman ₹50,00,000 Benny Howell Overseas All-Rounder ₹40,00,000 Writtick Chatterjee Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Baltej Dhanda Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Ansh Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained by SRH before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Kane Williamson Rs 14 crore Abdul Samad Rs 4 crore Umran Malik Rs 4 crore

Players signed by SRH at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder ₹8,75,00,000 Nicholas Pooran Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹10,75,00,000 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler ₹4,20,00,000 T. Natarajan Indian Bowler ₹4,00,00,000 Priyam Garg Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman ₹8,50,00,000 Abhishek Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000 Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket Keeper ₹50,00,000 Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹4,00,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹75,00,000 Jagadeesha Suchith Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Aiden Markram Overseas Batsman ₹2,60,00,000 Marco Jansen Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,20,00,000 Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹7,75,00,000 Glenn Phillips Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹1,50,00,000 Fazalhaq Farooqi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000 Sean Abbott Overseas Bowler ₹2,40,00,000 R Samarth Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Shashank Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Saurabh Dubey Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained by RR before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Sanju Samson Rs 14 crore Jos Buttler Rs 10 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal Rs 4 crore

Players signed by RR at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹8,00,00,000 Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹8,50,00,000 Devdutt Padikkal Indian Batsman ₹7,75,00,000 Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000 Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹6,50,00,000 Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000 K.C Cariappa Indian Bowler ₹30,00,000 James Neesham Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Nathan Coulter-Nile Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹2,60,00,000 Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Karun Nair Indian Batsman ₹1,40,00,000 Rassie Van Der Dussen Overseas Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹75,00,000 Obed Mccoy Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000 Dhruv Jurel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Tejas Baroka Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Kuldip Yadav Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Shubham Garhwal Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Anunay Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained by LSG before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value KL Rahul Rs 17 crore Marcus Stoinis Rs 9.2 crore Ravi Bishnoi Rs 4 crore

Players signed by LSG at IPL 2022 Auction PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batsman ₹4,60,00,000 Jason Holder Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,75,00,000 Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹5,75,00,000 Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹8,25,00,000 Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹7,50,00,000 Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 K. Gowtham Indian All-Rounder ₹90,00,000 Dushmanta Chameera Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Shahbaz Nadeem Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Manan Vohra Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Evin Lewis Overseas Batsman ₹2,00,00,000 Mohsin Khan Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Mayank Yadav Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Ayush Badoni Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Kyle Mayers Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Karan Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Gujarat Titans

Players retained by GT before IPL 2022 Auction Player Value Hardik Pandya Rs 15 crore Rashid Khan Rs 15 crore Shubman Gill Rs 7 crore