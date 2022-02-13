Each time an Indian Premier League auction comes around, it produces new millionaires. This time, though, we saw the IPL bumped up to a 10-team event with the addition of two new sides - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants – which led to a bigger, grander auction. While there were some new entrants to to the millionaire club, some existing millionaires only got a bigger hike.

On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, we saw Mumbai Indians break the bank for one of their own, Ishan Kishan, who was bought at Rs 15.25 crore, making him the fourth most expensive buy in the history of IPL. That bid was followed by some intense bidding efforts from Chennai Super Kings to bring back pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore.

One expensive bid on expected lines was that of Indian batter and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. We also saw Indian pacer and lower-order hitter Shardul Thakur becoming a top buy at Rs 10.75 crore from Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also bought back two of their existing players – India’s Harshal Patel and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga at Rs 10.75 crore each. Sunrisers Hyderabad also came into the foray by acquiring the services of West Indies wicket-keeping batter Nicholas Pooran.

However, the fourth most expensive winning bid of the auction, that actually came on day two, was for English all-rounder Liam Livingstone. After an intense bidding war ensued between his former franchise Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, it was the latter that acquired his services at Rs 11.50 crore.

The second day of the auction also ended up becoming a big pay day for Jofra Archer, who Mumbai Indians bought for Rs 8 crore, despite his unavailability this season.

Singapore’s Tim David, who had been creating a lot of waves in the build-up to the auction with his performances in the Big Bash League and currently at the Pakistan Super League, became part of the Mumbai Indians set-up at Rs 8.5 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad followed it up by rewarding West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd with an IPL contract worth Rs 7.75 crore.

After the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction, here’s a look at the complete list of players signed by the 10 teams:

Mumbai Indians

Players retained by MI before IPL 2022 Auction

Player  Value 
Rohit Sharma  Rs 16 Crore 
Jasprit Bumrah  Rs 12 Crore 
Suryakumar Yadav   Rs 8 Crore 
Kieron Pollard  Rs 6 Crore

Players signed by MI at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
Ishan Kishan  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹15,25,00,000 
Dewald Brevis  Overseas  Batsman  ₹3,00,00,000 
Anmolpreet Singh  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Basil Thampi  Indian  Bowler  ₹30,00,000 
Murugan Ashwin  Indian  Bowler  ₹1,60,00,000 
Jaydev Unadkat  Indian  Bowler  ₹1,30,00,000 
Mayank Markande  Indian  Bowler  ₹65,00,000 
N. Tilak Varma  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹1,70,00,000 
Sanjay Yadav  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Jofra Archer  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹8,00,00,000 
Daniel Sams  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹2,60,00,000 
Tymal Mills  Overseas  Bowler  ₹1,50,00,000 
Tim David  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹8,25,00,000 
Ramandeep Singh  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Aryan Juyal  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
Fabian Allen  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹75,00,000 
Riley Meredith  Overseas  Bowler  ₹1,00,00,000 
Rahul Buddhi  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Hrithik Shokeen  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Mohd. Arshad Khan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Arjun Tendulkar  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹30,00,000

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained by CSK before IPL 2022 Auction

Player Value 
Ravindra Jadeja  Rs 16 crore
MS Dhoni  Rs 12 crore
Moeen Ali  Rs 8 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad  Rs 6 crore

Players signed by CSK at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE
Robin Uthappa  Indian  Batsman  ₹2,00,00,000 
Dwayne Bravo  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹4,40,00,000 
Ambati Rayudu  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹6,75,00,000 
Deepak Chahar  Indian  Bowler  ₹14,00,00,000 
C.Hari Nishaanth  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
N. Jagadeesan  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
K.M. Asif  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Tushar Deshpande  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Shivam Dube  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹4,00,00,000 
Chris Jordan  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹3,60,00,000 
Maheesh Theekshana  Overseas  Bowler  ₹70,00,000 
Rajvardhan Hangargekar  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹1,50,00,000 
Simarjeet Singh  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Devon Conway  Overseas  Batsman  ₹1,00,00,000 
Dwaine Pretorius  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Mitchell Santner  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹1,90,00,000 
Adam Milne  Overseas  Bowler  ₹1,90,00,000 
Subhranshu Senapati  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Mukesh Choudhary  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Prashant Solanki  Indian  Bowler  ₹1,20,00,000 
K.Bhagath Varma  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000

Delhi Capitals

Players retained by DC before IPL 2022 Auction

Player Value 
Rishabh Pant  Rs 16 crore
Axar Patel  Rs 9 crore
Prithvi Shaw  Rs 7.5 crore
Anrich Nortje  Rs 6.5 crore

Players signed by DC at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
David Warner  Overseas  Batsman  ₹6,25,00,000 
Mitchell Marsh  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹6,50,00,000 
Mustafizur Rahman  Overseas  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Shardul Thakur  Indian  Bowler  ₹10,75,00,000 
Kuldeep Yadav  Indian  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Ashwin Hebbar  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Sarfaraz Khan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Kamlesh Nagarkoti  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹1,10,00,000 
K.S. Bharat  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹2,00,00,000 
Mandeep Singh  Indian  Batsman  ₹1,10,00,000 
Syed Khaleel Ahmed  Indian  Bowler  ₹5,25,00,000 
Lungisani Ngidi  Overseas  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Chetan Sakariya  Indian  Bowler  ₹4,20,00,000 
Yash Dhull  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Vicky Ostwal  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Ripal Patel  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Lalit Yadav  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹65,00,000 
Rovman Powell  Overseas  Batsman  ₹2,80,00,000 
Tim Seifert  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹50,00,000 
Pravin Dubey  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained by KKR before IPL 2022 Auction

Player   Value  
Andre Russell Rs 12 crore  
Varun Chakaravarthy Rs 8 crore  
Venkatesh Iyer Rs 8 crore 
Sunil Narine  Rs 6 crore

Players signed by KKR at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
Pat Cummins  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹7,25,00,000 
Shreyas Iyer  Indian  Batsman  ₹12,25,00,000 
Mohammad Nabi  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹1,00,00,000 
Nitish Rana  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹8,00,00,000 
Sam Billings  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹2,00,00,000 
Umesh Yadav  Indian  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Shivam Mavi  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹7,25,00,000 
Sheldon Jackson  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹60,00,000 
Ajinkya Rahane  Indian  Batsman  ₹1,00,00,000 
Rinku Singh  Indian  Batsman  ₹55,00,000 
Anukul Roy  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Alex Hales  Overseas  Batsman  ₹1,50,00,000 
Rasikh Dar  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Tim Southee  Overseas  Bowler  ₹1,50,00,000 
Baba Indrajith  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
Chamika Karunaratne  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Abhijeet Tomar  Indian  Batsman  ₹40,00,000 
Aman Khan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Ramesh Kumar  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Pratham Singh  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Ashok Sharma  Indian  Bowler  ₹55,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained by RCB before IPL 2022 Auction

Player Value 
Virat Kohli  Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell  Rs 11 crore
Mohammad Siraj  Rs 7 crore

Players signed by RCB at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
Faf Du Plessis  Overseas  Batsman  ₹7,00,00,000 
Wanindu Hasaranga  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Harshal Patel  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Dinesh Karthik  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹5,50,00,000 
Josh Hazlewood  Overseas  Bowler  ₹7,75,00,000 
Shahbaz Ahamad  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹2,40,00,000 
Anuj Rawat  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹3,40,00,000 
Akash Deep  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Karn Sharma  Indian  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Mahipal Lomror  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹95,00,000 
Finn Allen  Overseas  Batsman  ₹80,00,000 
Sherfane Rutherford  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹1,00,00,000 
Jason Behrendorff  Overseas  Bowler  ₹75,00,000 
Siddharth Kaul  Indian  Bowler  ₹75,00,000 
Suyash Prabhudessai  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹30,00,000 
Luvnith Sisodia  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
Chama Milind  Indian  Bowler  ₹25,00,000 
Aneeshwar Gautam  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
David Willey  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹2,00,00,000

Punjab Kings

Players retained by PBKS before IPL2022 Auction

Player Value
Mayank Agarwal  Rs 12 crore
Arshdeep Singh  Rs 4 crore

Players signed by PBKS at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE
Shikhar Dhawan  Indian  Batsman  ₹8,25,00,000 
Kagiso Rabada  Overseas  Bowler  ₹9,25,00,000 
Jonny Bairstow  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹6,75,00,000 
Rahul Chahar  Indian  Bowler  ₹5,25,00,000 
Harpreet Brar  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹3,80,00,000 
Shahrukh Khan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹9,00,00,000 
Jitesh Sharma  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
Prabhsimran Singh  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹60,00,000 
Ishan Porel  Indian  Bowler  ₹25,00,000 
Liam Livingstone  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹11,50,00,000 
Odean Smith  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹6,00,00,000 
Sandeep Sharma  Indian  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Raj Angad Bawa  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹2,00,00,000 
Rishi Dhawan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹55,00,000 
Nathan Ellis  Overseas  Bowler  ₹75,00,000 
Prerak Mankad  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Atharva Taide  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Vaibhav Arora  Indian  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Bhanuka Rajapaksa  Overseas  Batsman  ₹50,00,000 
Benny Howell  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹40,00,000 
Writtick Chatterjee  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Baltej Dhanda  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Ansh Patel  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained by SRH before IPL 2022 Auction

Player  Value 
Kane Williamson  Rs 14 crore 
Abdul Samad  Rs 4 crore 
Umran Malik  Rs 4 crore

Players signed by SRH at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
Washington Sundar  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹8,75,00,000 
Nicholas Pooran  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹10,75,00,000 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar  Indian  Bowler  ₹4,20,00,000 
T. Natarajan  Indian  Bowler  ₹4,00,00,000 
Priyam Garg  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Rahul Tripathi  Indian  Batsman  ₹8,50,00,000 
Abhishek Sharma  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹6,50,00,000 
Vishnu Vinod  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹50,00,000 
Kartik Tyagi  Indian  Bowler  ₹4,00,00,000 
Shreyas Gopal  Indian  Bowler  ₹75,00,000 
Jagadeesha Suchith  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Aiden Markram  Overseas  Batsman  ₹2,60,00,000 
Marco Jansen  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹4,20,00,000 
Romario Shepherd  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹7,75,00,000 
Glenn Phillips  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹1,50,00,000 
Fazalhaq Farooqi  Overseas  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Sean Abbott  Overseas  Bowler  ₹2,40,00,000 
R Samarth  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Shashank Singh  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Saurabh Dubey  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained by RR before IPL 2022 Auction

Player  Value 
Sanju Samson  Rs 14 crore 
Jos Buttler  Rs 10 crore 
Yashasvi Jaiswal  Rs 4 crore

Players signed by RR at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
R. Ashwin  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹5,00,00,000 
Trent Boult  Overseas  Bowler  ₹8,00,00,000 
Shimron Hetmyer  Overseas  Batsman  ₹8,50,00,000 
Devdutt Padikkal  Indian  Batsman  ₹7,75,00,000 
Prasidh Krishna  Indian  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Yuzvendra Chahal  Indian  Bowler  ₹6,50,00,000 
Riyan Parag  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹3,80,00,000 
K.C Cariappa  Indian  Bowler  ₹30,00,000 
James Neesham  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹1,50,00,000 
Nathan Coulter-Nile  Overseas  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Navdeep Saini  Indian  Bowler  ₹2,60,00,000 
Kuldeep Sen  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Karun Nair  Indian  Batsman  ₹1,40,00,000 
Rassie Van Der Dussen  Overseas  Batsman  ₹1,00,00,000 
Daryl Mitchell  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹75,00,000 
Obed Mccoy  Overseas  Bowler  ₹75,00,000 
Dhruv Jurel  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹20,00,000 
Tejas Baroka  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Kuldip Yadav  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Shubham Garhwal  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Anunay Singh  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained by LSG before IPL 2022 Auction

Player Value 
KL Rahul  Rs 17 crore
Marcus Stoinis Rs 9.2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi  Rs 4 crore

Players signed by LSG at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE
Quinton De Kock  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹6,75,00,000 
Manish Pandey  Indian  Batsman  ₹4,60,00,000 
Jason Holder  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹8,75,00,000 
Deepak Hooda  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹5,75,00,000 
Krunal Pandya  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹8,25,00,000 
Mark Wood  Overseas  Bowler  ₹7,50,00,000 
Avesh Khan  Indian  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Ankit Singh Rajpoot  Indian  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
K. Gowtham  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹90,00,000 
Dushmanta Chameera  Overseas  Bowler  ₹2,00,00,000 
Shahbaz Nadeem  Indian  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Manan Vohra  Indian  Batsman  ₹20,00,000 
Evin Lewis  Overseas  Batsman  ₹2,00,00,000 
Mohsin Khan  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Mayank Yadav  Indian  Bowler  ₹20,00,000 
Ayush Badoni  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Kyle Mayers  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Karan Sharma  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000

Gujarat Titans

Players retained by GT before IPL 2022 Auction

Player Value
Hardik Pandya  Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan  Rs 15 crore 
Shubman Gill Rs 7 crore

Players signed by GT at IPL 2022 Auction

PLAYER  NATIONALITY  TYPE  PRICE
Mohammad Shami  Indian  Bowler  ₹6,25,00,000 
David Miller  Overseas  Batsman  ₹3,00,00,000 
Jason Roy  Overseas  Batsman  ₹2,00,00,000 
Wriddhiman Saha  Indian  Wicket Keeper  ₹1,90,00,000 
Matthew Wade  Overseas  Wicket Keeper  ₹2,40,00,000 
Lockie Ferguson  Overseas  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Abhinav Sadarangani  Indian  Batsman  ₹2,60,00,000 
Rahul Tewatia  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹9,00,00,000 
Noor Ahmad  Overseas  Bowler  ₹30,00,000 
R. Sai Kishore  Indian  Bowler  ₹3,00,00,000 
Dominic Drakes  Overseas  All-Rounder  ₹1,10,00,000 
Vijay Shankar  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹1,40,00,000 
Jayant Yadav  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹1,70,00,000 
Darshan Nalkande  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Yash Dayal  Indian  Bowler  ₹3,20,00,000 
B. Sai Sudharsan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000 
Gurkeerat Singh  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹50,00,000 
Alzarri Joseph  Overseas  Bowler  ₹2,40,00,000 
Varun Aaron  Indian  Bowler  ₹50,00,000 
Pradeep Sangwan  Indian  All-Rounder  ₹20,00,000

