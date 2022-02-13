Each time an Indian Premier League auction comes around, it produces new millionaires. This time, though, we saw the IPL bumped up to a 10-team event with the addition of two new sides - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants – which led to a bigger, grander auction. While there were some new entrants to to the millionaire club, some existing millionaires only got a bigger hike.
On the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction, we saw Mumbai Indians break the bank for one of their own, Ishan Kishan, who was bought at Rs 15.25 crore, making him the fourth most expensive buy in the history of IPL. That bid was followed by some intense bidding efforts from Chennai Super Kings to bring back pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore.
One expensive bid on expected lines was that of Indian batter and former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. We also saw Indian pacer and lower-order hitter Shardul Thakur becoming a top buy at Rs 10.75 crore from Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore also bought back two of their existing players – India’s Harshal Patel and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga at Rs 10.75 crore each. Sunrisers Hyderabad also came into the foray by acquiring the services of West Indies wicket-keeping batter Nicholas Pooran.
However, the fourth most expensive winning bid of the auction, that actually came on day two, was for English all-rounder Liam Livingstone. After an intense bidding war ensued between his former franchise Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, it was the latter that acquired his services at Rs 11.50 crore.
The second day of the auction also ended up becoming a big pay day for Jofra Archer, who Mumbai Indians bought for Rs 8 crore, despite his unavailability this season.
Singapore’s Tim David, who had been creating a lot of waves in the build-up to the auction with his performances in the Big Bash League and currently at the Pakistan Super League, became part of the Mumbai Indians set-up at Rs 8.5 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad followed it up by rewarding West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd with an IPL contract worth Rs 7.75 crore.
After the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction, here’s a look at the complete list of players signed by the 10 teams:
Mumbai Indians
Players retained by MI before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Rohit Sharma
| Rs 16 Crore
| Jasprit Bumrah
| Rs 12 Crore
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Rs 8 Crore
| Kieron Pollard
| Rs 6 Crore
Players signed by MI at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Ishan Kishan
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹15,25,00,000
| Dewald Brevis
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹3,00,00,000
| Anmolpreet Singh
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Basil Thampi
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹30,00,000
| Murugan Ashwin
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹1,60,00,000
| Jaydev Unadkat
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹1,30,00,000
| Mayank Markande
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹65,00,000
| N. Tilak Varma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,70,00,000
| Sanjay Yadav
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Jofra Archer
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,00,00,000
| Daniel Sams
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹2,60,00,000
| Tymal Mills
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Tim David
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,25,00,000
| Ramandeep Singh
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Aryan Juyal
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Fabian Allen
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹75,00,000
| Riley Meredith
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Rahul Buddhi
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Hrithik Shokeen
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Mohd. Arshad Khan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Arjun Tendulkar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹30,00,000
Chennai Super Kings
Players retained by CSK before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Rs 16 crore
| MS Dhoni
| Rs 12 crore
| Moeen Ali
| Rs 8 crore
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Rs 6 crore
Players signed by CSK at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Robin Uthappa
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Dwayne Bravo
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹4,40,00,000
| Ambati Rayudu
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹6,75,00,000
| Deepak Chahar
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹14,00,00,000
| C.Hari Nishaanth
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| N. Jagadeesan
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| K.M. Asif
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Tushar Deshpande
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Shivam Dube
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹4,00,00,000
| Chris Jordan
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹3,60,00,000
| Maheesh Theekshana
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹70,00,000
| Rajvardhan Hangargekar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Simarjeet Singh
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Devon Conway
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Dwaine Pretorius
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Mitchell Santner
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,90,00,000
| Adam Milne
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹1,90,00,000
| Subhranshu Senapati
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Mukesh Choudhary
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Prashant Solanki
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹1,20,00,000
| K.Bhagath Varma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Delhi Capitals
Players retained by DC before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Rishabh Pant
| Rs 16 crore
| Axar Patel
| Rs 9 crore
| Prithvi Shaw
| Rs 7.5 crore
| Anrich Nortje
| Rs 6.5 crore
Players signed by DC at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| David Warner
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹6,25,00,000
| Mitchell Marsh
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹6,50,00,000
| Mustafizur Rahman
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Shardul Thakur
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹10,75,00,000
| Kuldeep Yadav
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Ashwin Hebbar
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Sarfaraz Khan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Kamlesh Nagarkoti
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,10,00,000
| K.S. Bharat
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Mandeep Singh
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹1,10,00,000
| Syed Khaleel Ahmed
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹5,25,00,000
| Lungisani Ngidi
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Chetan Sakariya
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹4,20,00,000
| Yash Dhull
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Vicky Ostwal
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Ripal Patel
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Lalit Yadav
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹65,00,000
| Rovman Powell
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹2,80,00,000
| Tim Seifert
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹50,00,000
| Pravin Dubey
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders
Players retained by KKR before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Andre Russell
| Rs 12 crore
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| Rs 8 crore
| Venkatesh Iyer
| Rs 8 crore
| Sunil Narine
| Rs 6 crore
Players signed by KKR at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Pat Cummins
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹7,25,00,000
| Shreyas Iyer
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹12,25,00,000
| Mohammad Nabi
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Nitish Rana
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,00,00,000
| Sam Billings
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Umesh Yadav
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Shivam Mavi
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹7,25,00,000
| Sheldon Jackson
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹60,00,000
| Ajinkya Rahane
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Rinku Singh
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹55,00,000
| Anukul Roy
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Alex Hales
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Rasikh Dar
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Tim Southee
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Baba Indrajith
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Chamika Karunaratne
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Abhijeet Tomar
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹40,00,000
| Aman Khan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Ramesh Kumar
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Pratham Singh
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Ashok Sharma
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹55,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players retained by RCB before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Virat Kohli
| Rs 15 crore
| Glenn Maxwell
| Rs 11 crore
| Mohammad Siraj
| Rs 7 crore
Players signed by RCB at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Faf Du Plessis
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹7,00,00,000
| Wanindu Hasaranga
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹10,75,00,000
| Harshal Patel
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹10,75,00,000
| Dinesh Karthik
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹5,50,00,000
| Josh Hazlewood
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹7,75,00,000
| Shahbaz Ahamad
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹2,40,00,000
| Anuj Rawat
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹3,40,00,000
| Akash Deep
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Karn Sharma
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Mahipal Lomror
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹95,00,000
| Finn Allen
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹80,00,000
| Sherfane Rutherford
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Jason Behrendorff
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Siddharth Kaul
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Suyash Prabhudessai
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹30,00,000
| Luvnith Sisodia
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Chama Milind
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹25,00,000
| Aneeshwar Gautam
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| David Willey
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹2,00,00,000
Punjab Kings
Players retained by PBKS before IPL2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Mayank Agarwal
| Rs 12 crore
| Arshdeep Singh
| Rs 4 crore
Players signed by PBKS at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Shikhar Dhawan
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹8,25,00,000
| Kagiso Rabada
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹9,25,00,000
| Jonny Bairstow
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹6,75,00,000
| Rahul Chahar
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹5,25,00,000
| Harpreet Brar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹3,80,00,000
| Shahrukh Khan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹9,00,00,000
| Jitesh Sharma
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹60,00,000
| Ishan Porel
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹25,00,000
| Liam Livingstone
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹11,50,00,000
| Odean Smith
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹6,00,00,000
| Sandeep Sharma
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Raj Angad Bawa
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Rishi Dhawan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹55,00,000
| Nathan Ellis
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Prerak Mankad
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Atharva Taide
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Vaibhav Arora
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Bhanuka Rajapaksa
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹50,00,000
| Benny Howell
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹40,00,000
| Writtick Chatterjee
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Baltej Dhanda
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Ansh Patel
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Players retained by SRH before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Kane Williamson
| Rs 14 crore
| Abdul Samad
| Rs 4 crore
| Umran Malik
| Rs 4 crore
Players signed by SRH at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Washington Sundar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,75,00,000
| Nicholas Pooran
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹10,75,00,000
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹4,20,00,000
| T. Natarajan
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹4,00,00,000
| Priyam Garg
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Rahul Tripathi
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹8,50,00,000
| Abhishek Sharma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹6,50,00,000
| Vishnu Vinod
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹50,00,000
| Kartik Tyagi
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹4,00,00,000
| Shreyas Gopal
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Jagadeesha Suchith
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Aiden Markram
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹2,60,00,000
| Marco Jansen
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹4,20,00,000
| Romario Shepherd
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹7,75,00,000
| Glenn Phillips
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Fazalhaq Farooqi
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Sean Abbott
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹2,40,00,000
| R Samarth
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Shashank Singh
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Saurabh Dubey
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
Rajasthan Royals
Players retained by RR before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Sanju Samson
| Rs 14 crore
| Jos Buttler
| Rs 10 crore
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| Rs 4 crore
Players signed by RR at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| R. Ashwin
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹5,00,00,000
| Trent Boult
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹8,00,00,000
| Shimron Hetmyer
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹8,50,00,000
| Devdutt Padikkal
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹7,75,00,000
| Prasidh Krishna
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹10,00,00,000
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹6,50,00,000
| Riyan Parag
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹3,80,00,000
| K.C Cariappa
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹30,00,000
| James Neesham
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Nathan Coulter-Nile
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Navdeep Saini
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹2,60,00,000
| Kuldeep Sen
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Karun Nair
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹1,40,00,000
| Rassie Van Der Dussen
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Daryl Mitchell
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹75,00,000
| Obed Mccoy
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Dhruv Jurel
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Tejas Baroka
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Kuldip Yadav
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Shubham Garhwal
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Anunay Singh
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants
Players retained by LSG before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| KL Rahul
| Rs 17 crore
| Marcus Stoinis
| Rs 9.2 crore
| Ravi Bishnoi
| Rs 4 crore
Players signed by LSG at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Quinton De Kock
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹6,75,00,000
| Manish Pandey
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹4,60,00,000
| Jason Holder
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,75,00,000
| Deepak Hooda
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹5,75,00,000
| Krunal Pandya
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,25,00,000
| Mark Wood
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹7,50,00,000
| Avesh Khan
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹10,00,00,000
| Ankit Singh Rajpoot
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| K. Gowtham
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹90,00,000
| Dushmanta Chameera
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Shahbaz Nadeem
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Manan Vohra
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Evin Lewis
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Mohsin Khan
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Mayank Yadav
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Ayush Badoni
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Kyle Mayers
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Karan Sharma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Gujarat Titans
Players retained by GT before IPL 2022 Auction
| Player
| Value
| Hardik Pandya
| Rs 15 crore
| Rashid Khan
| Rs 15 crore
| Shubman Gill
| Rs 7 crore
Players signed by GT at IPL 2022 Auction
| PLAYER
| NATIONALITY
| TYPE
| PRICE
| Mohammad Shami
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹6,25,00,000
| David Miller
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹3,00,00,000
| Jason Roy
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹2,00,00,000
| Wriddhiman Saha
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹1,90,00,000
| Matthew Wade
| Overseas
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹2,40,00,000
| Lockie Ferguson
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹10,00,00,000
| Abhinav Sadarangani
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹2,60,00,000
| Rahul Tewatia
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹9,00,00,000
| Noor Ahmad
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹30,00,000
| R. Sai Kishore
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹3,00,00,000
| Dominic Drakes
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,10,00,000
| Vijay Shankar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,40,00,000
| Jayant Yadav
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,70,00,000
| Darshan Nalkande
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Yash Dayal
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹3,20,00,000
| B. Sai Sudharsan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Gurkeerat Singh
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Alzarri Joseph
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹2,40,00,000
| Varun Aaron
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Pradeep Sangwan
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Also read:
IPL Auction 2022, day one as it happened: Ishan, Chahar, Thakur, Krishna, Avesh rake in the big bucks
IPL Auction 2022, day two as it happened: MI get Archer for Rs 8 crore and Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore
IPL 2022 Auction, day one: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar go big – full list of players signed by teams
IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar - A look at the most expensive reunions
Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and more react to mega bids at IPL 2022 auction
‘Good luck to other teams’: Mumbai Indians take a punt with big bid for Jofra Archer at IPL Auction