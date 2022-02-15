New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI live: Yastika Bhatia, S Meghana fall in quick succession
Follow live updates from India vs New Zealand second ODI in Queenstown.
Live updates
WICKET! Over 21.2: Sabbhineni Meghana 49(50) ct & b Amelia Kerr: S Meghana played a superb innings, looked set for a first ODI half century but just lost her way in the last few overs. Amelia Kerr with a return catch, the opener is out for 49. Solid knock though. India 111/3
WICKET! Over 20.3: Yastika Bhatia 31(38) ct Suzie Bates b Sophie Devine: Superstar Sophie does get the breakthrough after all, Suzie Bates was never going to drop that even given how NZ’s catching has been. She is as safe as they come. Yastika Bhatia falls for 31. India 110/2
India 108/1 after 20 overs: Sophie Devine gives us one of the moments of the series. She has rattled Meghana and the opener goes for a big shot next ball, Halliday got under it, seems to have taken it but it slips out in the end. Devine had even started giving a send off before seeing the ball pop out... and nearly a run out chance there too. All happening. Next over, a half chance for stumping goes begging.
Time for Sophie Devine. A big test for Meghana coming up.
India 101/1 after 18 overs: 100 comes up in the 18th over for India. Really good start after winning the toss. Two more twos in that over... that’s good to see as well.
India 95/1 after 17 overs: Oh, Jonas should have gone for the catch there! She pulls out of the return catch at the last second because Meghana was in her way. Inexperience there. Life for Yastika Bhatia.
India 92/1 after 16 overs: AKerr comes on for the first time today. A steady over from her, but India still manage to get 6 off it. NZ did a lot of that in their middle overs in the first ODI, nice to see that.
India 86/1 after 15 overs: DRINKS BREAK: And breathe! Meghana has raced on to 42 off 35 balls, Yastika Bhatia has come out looking in good touch too, on 14 off 17.
India 80/1 after 14 overs: Bhatia with a lovely cover drive, this one over the fielder at short cover, for four.
India 76/1 after 13 overs: Very impressive how Meghana is just trusting her timing and continuing to play the lofted shots. What a knock this has been. 41 off 33 so far, two more fours in that Jonas over, both lofted shots through the offside.
Time for Fran Jonas and her left arm spin.
India 66/1 after 11 overs: Yastika Bhatia in the middle and she gets going with a delightful drive. Four.
WICKET! Over 11.1 Shafali Verma c Satterthwaite b Mair 24 (38): Shafali Verma was living a charmed life in the middle, but finally NZ take one of the chances she offers. Rosemary Mair breaks the partnership. Captain Satterthwaite with a good catch.
India 57/0 after 10 overs: Thrill a minute opening powerplay there. Started with New Zealand swinging the ball one way then the other... finishes with a 50-run unbroken stand. A couple of threes thrown into the mix with all the boundaries too.
India 52/0 after 9 overs: Another four for Meghana, a delightful lofted cover drive!
An edge that went between slip and gully.
An edge that went to slip and was dropped.
An edge (was it leading edge, not quite sure) and return catch opportunity missed.
Shafali Verma is living, quite literally, living on the edge. But she is into the 20s now.
India 46/0 after 8 overs: Jensen keeps things tight from the other end after that huge over for India. Mair replaces JKerr then and the tall pacer starts off with a tiday over too. Was that a chance at the end of that over? A leading edge back to the bowler and Mair gets fingertips to it, almost didn’t seem to expect it there. It is indeed a dropped chance you have to say, second life for Shafali.
India 40/0 after 6 overs: 0-6-3-wd-4-4-4 What an over for India! A six for Shafali Verma over midwicket, then three fours for S Meghana to finish things off. The Indian openers are going after Jess Kerr, who has been brilliant for NZ so far in this tour. (And they ran a three too, how about that?)
India 18/0 after 5 overs: Couple of runs from Jensen’s over. The ball is just starting to stop swinging around.
India 16/0 after 4 overs: The last couple of overs end with a boundary each for Shafali and Meghana. Nice drives, both. The openers starting to settle down.
India 6/0 after 2 overs: DROPPED! Shafali Verma gets a life. Jess Kerr induces the outside edge, Maddy Green goes the wrong way to start but the ball is a tad bit to her left. Made all the difference. Can Shafali make this count?
Early life for Suzie Bates in the first ODI, went on to score century. Early life for Shafali Verma in the second ODI... be hopeful, India fans!
India 5/0 after 1 over: Hayley Jensen with the first over... she moves the ball outside (Jess Kerr will move it the other way next over.) Shafali gets away with an edge that flies between slip and gully.
TEAM NEWS: Simran Dil Bahadur to make her ODI debut! She replaces Jhulan Goswami in the XI. Couple of changes for NZ as well, with no Lea Tahuhu in the XI.
Meghana & Shafali in the middle. Here we go!
TOSS UPDATE: India have won the toss and Mithali Raj has opted to bat first. For NZ, Amy Satterthwaite is leading but only as part of contingency planning. Sophie Devine is INDEED playing and she will open too. Interesting!
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs India, the second of five ODIs. Can Mithali Raj & Co begin bounce back after their comprehensive defeat in Queenstown?
