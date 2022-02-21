India head coach Rahul Dravid said that his conversation with Wriddhiman Saha regarding the latter’s future in India’s Test squad, came from a place of respect for the veteran wicketkeeper and that he wanted to ensure there was honesty and clarity in his communication.

Senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, senior wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, and experienced pacer Ishant Sharma were left out of the Tests as the All India senior selection committee named squads for the Sri Lanka series.

Saha on Saturday revealed that the team management headed by head coach Dravid had told him that it was unlikely he would be considered for the longest format going forward.

Dravid, after India’s 3-0 series win against West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata, was asked about the fact Saha had mentioned in an interview details of a private conversation. The question was whether Dravid felt hurt that details of that chat, where Saha spoke about the coach asking him to rethink about his cricketing career, in the words of the journalist, are now in the public domain.

Here’s what Dravid had to say: