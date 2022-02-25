Ukrainian international midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi displayed a “No War in Ukraine” message on his t-shirt after scoring for Italian side Atalanta in a Europa League game against Olympiakos on Thursday.

The player lifted his playing shirt to display his protest after scoring the first of his two goals in the 67th minute of his team’s 3-0 win.

Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande did not punish Malinovskyi with a yellow card for his protest.

Before the match, Malinovskyi had posted on his Twitter account: “Ukraine under attack right NOW. Please, spread the word and pray for our country!”

The 28-year-old also wrote on Instagram account: “Russia has officially started the war on the territory of Ukraine. There are many explosions in strategic parts of the country. People are terrified and panicked. The borders remain closed.

“I cry for our people and for my home. The news from Russia does not tell the truth. They claim that the East is protecting us Ukrainians. They are actually attacking us. This terror must stop. Ukraine is under attack at the moment. Please spread it and pray for our country.”

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastain Vettel at today's press conference expressing his thoughts and feelings on the situation in Russia and stating he will not race at 2022 Russian GP.



"For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. #F1 #Formula1 #F1Testing #F12022 #SebastianVettel pic.twitter.com/BHDZu8zKaf — FthOne (@FthOne__) February 24, 2022

Daniil Medvedev

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” Daniil Medvedev said after beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3. “By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I’ve been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. … I’m all for peace.”

Medvedev noted that the pair that won the doubles title at the Marseille Open last week included one Russian (Andrey Rublev) and one Ukrainian (Denys Molchanov), saying: “This was amazing, because people need to stay together.”

Reflecting on the day, Medvedev added: “In these moments, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important. … It was not easy to play and I’m happy that I managed to win the match, but it was bit of a roller-coaster day for me.”

Ukrainian NBA players denounce Russian invasion

Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, the only two Ukrainian players in the NBA, released a statement Thursday condemning the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Sacramento Kings center Len and Toronto Raptors wing Mykhailiuk called for unity among the Ukrainian people and prayed for friends, family and others in the country.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine,” the two said in their statement posted on their social media accounts. “We categorically condemn the war.

“Ukraine is a peaceful sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine.

“We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk shares a message on her Instagram stories: Ukraine is not a "part of Russia", it wasn't and it will never be pic.twitter.com/pd3i6q0H3y — Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) February 23, 2022

Elina Svitolina-Monfils