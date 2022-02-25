The runs may not be coming off her bat as easily as they used to, but the straight-hitting batting superstar of the Indian team, Harmanpreet Kaur showed signs of return during her 63-run knock in the final ODI of the recently concluded India Tour of New Zealand just days ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

However, it was during the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2013, in a match against England at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai that the batter showed glimpses of her defiant counter-attacking and aggressive strokeplay when she scored her maiden ODI century.

Chasing a total of 273, India were reduced to 29 for 3 when Kaur began the repair job. She ended up scoring an unbeaten 107 off 109 balls, albeit in a losing cause as India fell 32 runs short.

Harmanpreet of course went on to score 171* against Australia in 2017 in what is considered one of the all-time great knocks in Indian cricket that took her side to the final.

Ahead of another World Cup campaign, watch highlights from her first ODI century below: