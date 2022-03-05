Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest Test players of all time, died of a suspected heart attack aged 52, according to a statement from his management company.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne’s impact was enormous.

Warne, who became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field, also helped Australia win the 1999 limited overs World Cup and took 293 wickets in 194 one-day internationals.

While the numbers in this article will tell you what a great cricketer Shane Warne was as per the record books, he provided fans and even present cricketers around the world countless moments of inspiration. As you look through the stats below for his achievements, here’s a Twitter thread from cricket archivist Robe Linda of his many celebrated and rarely seen moments.

Fact-box: Full name: Shane Keith Warne Born: September 13, 1969 in Melbourne Died: March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand Major teams: Australia, Victoria, Rajasthan Royals, Hampshire, Melbourne Stars Bowling style: Right-arm leg-break Test debut: v India, Sydney, January 1992 Last Test: v England, Sydney, January 2007 Test record: 145 matches, 708 wickets, 25.41 average One-day record: 194 matches, 293 wickets, 25.73 average Warne’s achievements: - In 2000 selected as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet - Leading wicket-taker in Tests before being overtaken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka - Only second bowler after Muralitharan to take combined 1,000 wickets in Tests and ODIs - Test hat-tricks: (1) v England, Melbourne, December 1994 - Highest Test score: 99 v New Zealand, Perth, November 2001 - Test catches: 125 - Test man-of-the-match awards: 17 (3rd most) - 1999 World Cup Winner - First IPL-winning captain

Shane Warne's career Format Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5-fors Test 145 273 708 8/71 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 ODI 194 191 293 5/33 25.73 4.25 36.3 1

Most Test wickets (men's) Player Span Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 800 9/51 16/220 22.72 2.47 55.0 67 22 SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 708 8/71 12/128 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 10 JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2022 169 640 7/42 11/71 26.58 2.80 56.8 31 3 A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 14/149 29.65 2.69 65.9 35 8 GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 563 8/24 10/27 21.64 2.49 51.9 29 3 SCJ Broad (ENG) 2007-2022 152 537 8/15 11/121 27.80 2.93 56.9 19 3 CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 519 7/37 13/55 24.44 2.53 57.8 22 3 DW Steyn (SA) 2004-2019 93 439 7/51 11/60 22.95 3.24 42.3 26 5 N Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1978-1994 131 434 9/83 11/146 29.64 2.78 63.9 23 2 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Most ODI wickets (men's) Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 M Muralitharan (Asia/ICC/SL) 1993-2011 350 534 7/30 23.08 3.93 35.2 15 10 Wasim Akram (PAK) 1984-2003 356 502 5/15 23.52 3.89 36.2 17 6 Waqar Younis (PAK) 1989-2003 262 416 7/36 23.84 4.68 30.5 14 13 WPUJC Vaas (Asia/SL) 1994-2008 322 400 8/19 27.53 4.18 39.4 9 4 Shahid Afridi (Asia/ICC/PAK) 1996-2015 398 395 7/12 34.51 4.62 44.7 4 9 SM Pollock (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2008 303 393 6/35 24.50 3.67 39.9 12 5 GD McGrath (AUS/ICC) 1993-2007 250 381 7/15 22.02 3.88 34.0 9 7 B Lee (AUS) 2000-2012 221 380 5/22 23.36 4.76 29.4 14 9 SL Malinga (SL) 2004-2019 226 338 6/38 28.87 5.35 32.3 11 8 A Kumble (Asia/INDIA) 1990-2007 271 337 6/12 30.89 4.30 43.0 8 2 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 323 6/29 36.75 4.78 46.0 8 4 J Srinath (INDIA) 1991-2003 229 315 5/23 28.08 4.44 37.8 7 3 DL Vettori (ICC/NZ) 1997-2015 295 305 5/7 31.71 4.12 46.0 8 2 SK Warne (AUS/ICC) 1993-2005 194 293 5/33 25.73 4.25 36.3 12 1 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Most combined international wickets Player Mat Inns Wkts SR 5 M Muralitharan (Asia/ICC/SL) 495 583 1347 46.8 77 SK Warne (AUS/ICC) 339 464 1001 51.2 38 A Kumble (Asia/INDIA) 403 501 956 57.8 37 GD McGrath (AUS/ICC) 376 493 949 44.5 36 JM Anderson (ENG) 382 524 927 50.0 33

MOST WICKETS IN A CALENDAR YEAR (Tests) Player Year Mat Wkts BBI Ave SR 5-fors SK Warne (AUS) 2005 15 96 6/46 22.02 45.1 6 M Muralitharan (SL) 2006 11 90 8/70 16.90 39.2 9 DK Lillee (AUS) 1981 13 85 7/83 20.95 43.6 5 AA Donald (SA) 1998 14 80 6/88 19.63 40.4 7 M Muralitharan (SL) 2001 12 80 8/87 21.23 58.6 7

Most 5-wicket hauls in Test innings Player Span Mat Inns 5-fors in inns M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 67 SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 37 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1973-1990 86 150 36 A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 236 35 HMRKB Herath (SL) 1999-2018 93 170 34 JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2022 169 314 31 R Ashwin (INDIA) 2011-2022 85* 158 30 GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 243 29

Most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches Player Span Mat Inns 10-fors in matches M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 230 22 SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 10 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1973-1990 86 150 9 HMRKB Herath (SL) 1999-2018 93 170 9 A Kumble (INDIA) 1990-2008 132 236 8

Here are some more numbers from the great career of Warne:

#ShaneWarne



2nd most Test wickets all-time (708)



Most Ashes Test wickets (195)



'Ball of the Century' in 1993 Ashes Test at Manchester



1994 Boxing Day Test Hat-Trick v England



249 runs & 40 wickets in 2005 Ashes series



First bowler to take 600 & 700 Test wickets#King 🐐 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 4, 2022

A thread: Warnie once became a subscriber to my database. I spent half-an-hour with him at the SCG installing it on his laptop and showing him how to get the best out of it. I came away 30 mins later thinking, wow, this guy could have been anything. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) March 5, 2022

Vale Shane Warne

Most wickets taken in Tests played together

1001 - SHANE WARNE & GLENN McGRATH

944 - James Anderson & Stuart Broad

895 - Muttiah Muralitharan & Chaminda Vaas

762 - Courtney Walsh & Curtly Ambrose



@CricketAus — Swamp (@sirswampthing) March 5, 2022

Warne was about so much more than numbers but beyond the wickets, the averages & the match wins, this embodies his extreme excellence. Even as he raged against the dying of the light in the post 2005 era: fingers hurting & joints aching, he spun it further than anyone on record. pic.twitter.com/dd1LfXw4w4 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 4, 2022

This entry appears in Test cricket scorecards a record 95 times: caught Rodney Marsh bowled Dennis Lillee.



59 times (caught 39/stumped 20) Adam Gilchrist bowled Shane Warne.

Sadly two of the legends (Marsh-Warne) left us for their heavenly abode today. #RIP — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 4, 2022

Stats in tables applicable to men’s international cricket and courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru. With text inputs from AFP