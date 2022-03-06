Mumbai City FC was sealed with a shock as the defending champions failed to qualify for the semi-finals after a 2-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. The result confirmed all four semi-finalists as Mumbai’s loss cleared the road ahead for Kerala Blasters.

Rohit Danu (14’) gave an early lead to the Nizams with an opportune finish which was doubled by Joel Chianese (41’) before the first half ended. Mourtada Fall (76’) pulled one back in the second half but it was not enough to prevent the defeat.

Hyderabad FC will be next involved in the semi-finals that begin from 11 March onwards. As for Mumbai City FC, the season comes to an end.

Play

Chhetri strike ends Bengaluru FC’s season with win

Sunil Chhetri scored his 51st ISL goal as Bengaluru FC edged past SC East Bengal 1-0 at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa to end their campaign with a victory.

It was a close contest that was decided by the Bengaluru FC skipper’s strike in the 24th minute, when Chhetri latched onto a Yaya Banana long ball before getting into a shooting position and firing past Suvam Sen.

The Blues will end the season in sixth position while SC East Bengal will finish bottom.

Play