World Cup, West Indies vs India live: Yastika Bhatia falls after a flying start, Mithali Raj at No 3
Follow for all the live updates of India’s crucial clash with the in-form West Indies at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
Live updates
In walks Mithali Raj at No 3.
WICKET! 6.3: Yastika Bhatia 31(21) ct & b Shakera Selman Yastika Bhatia falls after a flying start, a turnaround from the previous match for sure. But out just short of the 50-run opening stand. The ball stops on her & she’s caught-bowled. Selman strikes right away in her first over. India 49/1
India 47/0 after 6 overs: Quite possibly the shot of the morning so far (and there have been so many shots) as Mandhana welcomes Matthews with a lofted hit over mid-off for four. But there was turn on offer.
India 41/0 after 5 overs: Two more 4s for Yastika Bhatia, again through leg side & Smriti Mandhana gets her first boundary with a superb square drive. India have flown past their powerplay tally from the other night already. The lengths and the angles have been bizarre from WI this morning but credit to Indian openers too.
NZvIND: 26 runs in 10 overs
WIvIND: 26 runs in 4 overs
India 26/0 after 4 overs: A great stop and nearly a runout at the end of the previous over and then another stop in this over, followed by a brilliant chase to the boundary to save a run as Mandhana went aerial. Last ball, Bhatia JUST evades the fielder at mid-off!
India 22/0 after 3 overs: Connell pulls things back with a good over.
India 21/0 after 2 overs: Yastika Bhatia off to a flier! 4-wd-4-4-2 three superb shots through the leg-side and followed by a cover drive.
India 6/0 after 1 over: Streaky but the intent to play an aggressive shot early on from Yastika Bhatia, gets her a four in the first over. Attempted hook, top edged over slip. Mandhana got off the mark before that with an outside edge past the slip too.
Here we go then... Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia in the middle. The pace of Connell to get us going.
Anthems done! Mithali Raj had her pads on... not Deepti Sharma. So safe to say, the plan for now at least is for the captain to come in at No 3 (might change based on situation later if India get off to a good start, perhaps?) But the top three being LHBs might not be the case today.
Mithali Raj said at the toss that the way the pitch played slow in the previous match played a role in them opting to bat first here. (Chasing hasn’t been easy in this World Cup!) The pitch report tells us that the pitch could take a bit more turn today as well, used as it is.
Playing XI: No changes for either side. For India, all eyes on the batting lineup. The broadcasters listed Mithali at No 3.
India: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman
Most matches as captain at the ODI World Cup
|Captain
|Span
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Mithali Raj
|2005-2022
|24
|14
|8
|0
|1
|Belinda Clark
|1997-2005
|23
|21
|1
|0
|1
Team news: Both teams unchanged.
TOSS: Mithali Raj wins the toss again and this time she opts to bat first in Hamilton.
India have never lost against West Indies at the ICC Women’s World Cup.
Meanwhile West Indies in the World Cup so far: Won their first ever international in New Zealand (vs NZ that too), won their first ever match in this tournament’s history vs England.
Recap of NZ vs IND: ....when they take on an undefeated West Indies on Saturday, with just a one-day turn-around, all eyes are going to on the batting unit. It is all well and good to say the top order needs to do more, and ultimately it is up to the players to score runs in the middle. But when the think-tank sets them up for such tough situations, it betrays a lack of collective clarity that certainly doesn’t help individuals.
05.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of India’s clash with the in-form West Indies at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022.
One team with all the momentum on their side, another team with a rather deflating defeat after a comprehensive opening win. West Indies will fancy their chances against Mithali Raj and Co, but India have never lost against the Caribbean side in this tournament’s history. What’s in store today?
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ICC Match Centre / Disney+Hotstar.
Stats in the blog courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.