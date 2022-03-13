#GermanOpenSuper300



India’s Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles final of the German Open 300 badminton tournament in Muelheim an der Ruhr on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who notched up a stunning victory against world No 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals, struggled to find his best in the summit clash and was even hampered by blisters on his foot.

As it happened: Vitidsarn beats Sen to win the German Open Super 300 men’s singles title

Three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn went on to register a 21-18, 21-15 win to bag the title.

Lakshya will be now hoping to get fit and recover in time for the All England Open starting next week.

