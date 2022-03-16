A good chunk of Day 4 – the last in the Ranji Trophy match between Jharkhand and Nagaland – was abandoned as both teams settled for a draw. Jharkhand however, took the innings win to qualify for the quarterfinal in a peculiar match that ended with the Jharkhand holding a 1,008-run lead.

Nagaland won the toss and decided to field on a batter-friendly track at the Eden Gardens.

Seizing the opportunity that came with the conditions, Jharkhand slammed a total of 880 in 203.4 overs, with Virat Singh (107 runs from 155), Kumar Kushagra (266 from 269) and Shahbaz Nadeem (177 from 304) notching up three-figure individual tallies. Jharkhand then bowled out the opposition for 289 – Chetan Bist providing the only form of resistance with an unbeaten 122 off 253 deliveries.

Instead of enforcing a follow-on, Jharkhand decided to bat again.

“What was the need for going for an outright win, when a first innings lead was enough for us to qualify (for the quarterfinal),” said Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

“We would have definitely gone for a win, had it been the condition to qualify for the knockout.

“Throughout the season, we did not get any batting-friendly wickets. So this was a perfect opportunity for our batters to get some runs before playing the quarterfinal.

“Our team is full of youngsters, so the idea was to give them some batting practice. It will be a tough quarterfinal against a more experienced side, but they will be ready, energy level will be right up there to face the rigours of a five-day match,” he said.

In the second innings, Jharkhand batted for 90.3 overs, and declared with 417/6 on the board. This time it was Anukul Roy, who top-scored with the only century of the innings, with 153 off 164.

Needing to chase down 1,008 with less than a day’s worth of play left, both sides decided to end the match in a draw.

Scores in brief:

Jharkhand: 880 and 417/6 d (Anukul Roy 153, Kumar Kushagra 89; R Jonathan 3/109) drew Nagaland 289 (Chetan Bist 122; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/70)