Pakistan ended a run of 18 straight defeats at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and it took a 20-over match in a 50-over tournament. West Indies’ batting troubles finally caught up with them as they lost a low-scoring, rain-hit match in Hamilton on Monday by eight wickets.

While the day started with a deluge at Seddon Park and the outfield drenched, the sunshine for a few hours later in the day saw the match start just at the cut-off time.

West Indies were asked to bat first and were restricted to 89/7 after 20 overs. Pakistan spinners were brilliant, starting off with the pressure build by Anam Amin and then Nida Dar registered figures of 4/10 in her four overs.

The run-chase largely went smoothly despite how the team struggled against Bangladesh to collapse, with the strike rotation a huge difference maker between the two sides. Muneeba Ali, brought in at the top of the order, played a crucial hand and then Bismah Maroof was unbeaten at the end along with Omaima Sohail.

Points table after PAK vs WI TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NET RR POINTS Australia 5 5 0 +1.424 10 South Africa 4 4 0 +0.226 8 West Indies 6 3 3 -0.885 6 India 5 2 3 +0.456 4 England 5 2 3 +0.327 4 New Zealand 6 2 4 -0.229 4 Bangladesh 4 1 3 -0.342 2 Pakistan 5 1 4 -0.878 2

Pakistan end 13 years wait and win their first World Cup match. Thanks to Nida Dar's 4 wickets for 10 runs, the best ever figures for Pakistan in WC. Muneeba Ali on WC debut was brilliant too scoring 37 in a low-scoring game. This is also Pakistan's first ODI win in NZ. #CWC22 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 21, 2022

With the win, Pakistan registered a win at this tournament for the first time since March 2009 (when they incidentally beat West Indies in Sydney) and ended a run of two editions without points on the board. It also severely dented West Indies’ hopes of finishing in the top four as they will face South Africa in their final match. The likes of India, England and even New Zealand, received boosts to their hopes of securing a spot in the top four.

(More to follow)

#CWC22



A long wait is over for #TeamPakistan:



14 Mar 2009: Defeat West Indies

18 straight defeats in the ICC Women's World Cup since.

21 Mar 2022: Defeat West Indies pic.twitter.com/gjHms1EpWD — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 21, 2022

Brief scores from the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Monday as Pakistan beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened match in Hamilton:

West Indies 89-7 in 20.0 overs (D. Dottin 27, S. Taylor 18; N. Dar 4-10)

Pakistan 90-2 in 18.5 overs (M. Ali 37, O. Sohail 22; S. Selman 1-15)