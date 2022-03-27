India were knocked out of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 with the final ball of the league stage as South Africa won by three wickets.

Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj led the scoring for India with 71 and 68 as the Women in Blue set South Africa 275 to win and the Proteas emerged victorious in dramatic style thanks to 80 from Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez’s brave knock of 52 not out.

England had earlier defeated Bangladesh by 100 runs and will play South Africa in the semi-final on Thursday in Christchurch, while India’s loss confirms Australia will take on the West Indies in Wellington on Wednesday.

India and New Zealand missed out on qualification for the knockout stages by just one point as they both finished on six, India ahead of the hosts on net run rate.

Here are reactions to India’s defeat against South Africa:

Absolutely heartbroken for 🇮🇳 Final World Cup hurrah for Raj and Goswami who have been incredible stalwarts. Big ❤️ to Deepti - takes a lot of courage to bowl the final over and nearly got them there. 🇿🇦 have just been too good under pressure #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 27, 2022

It is a heartbreaking loss but a well fought game, @BCCIWomen Proud of the fight you girls put on. Keep your spirits high. #CWC22 #INDvSA — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 27, 2022

When you win a spot in the World Cup semi-finals! #CWC22 https://t.co/sGEu9ec4u6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 27, 2022

“Heartbreak for the Indian Women cricketers @BCCIWomen in NZ. Let’s ditch the criticism and dissection for later. For now- just support and empathy. Narrow losses hurt more.” #CWC22 #INDvSA — Charu Sharma (@Charuonsports) March 27, 2022

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

A well fought game, @BCCIWomen Shabaash! Ek haar se dil chotta ni karna. You girls gave your best. Chin up! #CWC22 #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2022

What a game girls ! Kept us at the edge of our seats till the last ball 😬😳😱 Winning & losing is part of the game. You played your hearts out and gave it your best! A billion Indians are proud of you 💪🏻🇮🇳 #CWC22 @BCCIWomen — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 27, 2022

A disappointing finish for the @BCCIWomen in the #CWC22. But remember girls, the glory is not in falling, but rising every time you fall..#ICCWomensWorldCup2022 — Woorkeri Raman (@wvraman) March 27, 2022

For what it’s worth, I don’t think any other Indian bowler on the field today would have executed as well Deepti. For someone to come in after spending a couple of games on the bench and bowled all the crucial overs, is pretty incredible. #INDvSA #TeamIndia #DeepuIsTheRealDeal — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) March 27, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur. Unlikely she'll play a better all-round game than she did today. Hope she does, though. Hope that performance comes in a world tournament. Because India's pursuit of a maiden world title continues.#CWC22 | #TeamIndia — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 27, 2022

They may not have World Cups to show, but for what they've done and stood for in women's cricket not just in India, but across the globe, Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj deserve nothing but respect. #CWC22 — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) March 27, 2022

8L people live on Hotstar on the Women's World Cup game. On a Sunday afternoon with an IPL double header soon to follow. Really encouraging numbers that.#CWC22 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 27, 2022

Thank you #TeamIndia for giving your heart, should and blood on the field today.

Team India forever ♥️#CWC22 — PouLaMi #TeamIndiaForever (@Crictopher17) March 27, 2022

Very tough on #TeamIndia to get knocked out of the #CWC22 off the last ball of the game, but what an incredible finish (again) by @OfficialCSA. Incredible team performance. Glad @LauraWolvaardt is saving that 100 she owes me for the semis #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 27, 2022

PSA: Your support for women's cricket need not end because #TeamIndia did not do well.



A cracking knockout awaits. Keep supporting the girls. #CWC22 — Lavanya (Following #CWC22) (@lav_narayanan) March 27, 2022

If you're a fan of Indian women's cricket, show it today. Tomorrow we reflect and analyse. Tomorrow we dissect and criticise.



Today we stand with them. Today we tell them #ImProudOfYou #TeamIndia.



Because today, they are hurting more than you and I know. Today they need us. 💙 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 27, 2022

I applaud #TeamIndia led by @M_Raj03 for fighting till the end.



Their #CWC22 journey embodied the team’s never say die spirit.



Wishing you all the best for your future battles. pic.twitter.com/6s0eByrtuJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2022

A heart-breaking loss for #TeamIndia today but this team can be very proud of the way they fought right till the end. They had the entire country engaged. Let’s keep our spirits high and start afresh. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 27, 2022

Heartbreakingly unlucky final over for #TeamIndia today at ICC Women's World Cup. But they played like champs and will soon regroup and rebuild, like always. Proud of your spirit, dear team. pic.twitter.com/xWeE0fqfWh — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 27, 2022

Oh dear. So near yet so far. 💔 Disappointment for the Indian girls, they tried their best but it was a game of tight margins and credit to South Africa for maintaining their nerves. #IndvSA #CWC22 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 27, 2022

India made a blistering start after choosing to bat, putting on 68 for no loss in the powerplay before Shafali Verma was needlessly run out on 53 after a breakdown in communication with opening partner Mandhana.

Mandhana top-scored with 71 and added 80 for the third wicket with Raj before she was excellently caught by a diving Chloe Tryon.

Raj also brought up a half-century before departing for 68 from 84 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur fell two runs short of a fifty of her own as South Africa’s bowlers hit back, Shabnim Ismail recovering from conceding 31 in her first three overs to produce figures of two for 11 in her final seven overs.

South Africa reeled India in to 274 for seven, meaning the Women in Blue would have to bowl their opponents out for under 174 to finish in third and avoid Australia.

They had a sniff when Lizelle Lee was run out by Kaur for six before Wolvaardt combined with Lara Goodall for a 125-run partnership.

Goodall was stumped one run shy of what would have been a maiden World Cup fifty before Wolvaardt was dismissed by a turning delivery from Kaur, missing another chance to make a World Cup hundred after registering her fifth half-century of the tournament.

However, she did become the tournament’s leading run scorer with 433 before leaving the field with a bowed head as Kaur wheeled away in an emotional celebration.

Kaur had another when skipper Sune Luus was given out LBW on review for 22 as South Africa slipped to 182 for four, and the all-rounder was involved again when she ran out Marizanne Kapp to leave South Africa needing 46 from 31 balls with five wickets in hand.

Tryon departed for 17 before Du Preez and Trisha Chetty took the chase to the final over, only for the wicketkeeper-batter to be run out.

Du Preez then appeared to hole out for 51 but was rescued by a Deepti Sharma no ball leaving South Africa with a free hit needing two to win from two balls.

Ismail and Du Preez took two singles to finish the job and the latter swung her arms in celebration after guiding her side to a record chase for South Africa in ODIs.

