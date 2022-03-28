Ayush Badoni announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League in impressive fashion on Monday as he helped his team Lucknow Super Giants post a competitive total against fellow tournament debutants Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow were in all sorts of trouble at 29/4 thanks mainly to a superb opening spell by Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami. But that’s when young Badoni joined Deepak Hooda at the crease and the duo added 87 runs for the fifth wicket to revive the LSG innings.

While Hooda scored 55 off 41, Badoni finished with 54 off 41 as Lucknow posted a total of 158/6 in their 20 overs.

The 22-year-old right-hander hit four fours and three sixes in his entertaining knock. He went after Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and got to his half-century in style with a six.

Badoni became the first player to score 50-plus runs on IPL debut batting at No 6 or below.

Here are some reactions to Badoni’s knock:

Recovery and a half @LucknowIPL superb from Deepak Hooda and it is so heartening to see the talented, young Ayush Badoni grab his opportunity. Ustaad ji would be very happy,wherever he is #LSGvsGT — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) March 28, 2022

Top knock under pressure from the debutant Ayush Badoni! This #IPL2022 is going to bring a lot of young stars into the limelight for sure, this is just the beginning 👌🏽 #LSGvsGT — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) March 28, 2022

Yesterday Tilak, today AYUSH BADONI look good. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2022

The day Rishabh Pant scored a 💯 in U19 WC QF in Fatullah, a joyous Tarak sir called me up in Dhaka and said: "Arani, Ayush ne aur ek bada 💯 mara Delhi U16 ke liye."

Still remember that little kid wearing oversized pads. He spoke less and was wronged by Delhi. #Badoni #IPL2022 — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) March 28, 2022

Ayush Badoni - welcome to the IPL. From a hard hitting batsman in the U19 level to finding a big platform and shining in the IPL on debut - this is a fantastic start to a young career — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 28, 2022

"I couldn't sleep last night, I was very nervous. After I hit first boundery, I got confidence." - Ayush Badoni — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022

Lots of credit to Gambhir, trusting young Delhi player Ayush Badoni, giving the opportunity in the game 1 and batting Badoni above Krunal. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2022

Badoni represents Delhi in domestic cricket but is yet to make his first-class or List A debut. He has played five T20s for Delhi but batted in just one innings and scored eight runs. He was one of the many well known Delhi cricketers to have been coached by Dronacharya awardee Tarak Sinha.

He first caught attention when he slammed an unbeaten 185 off just 205 deliveries for India Under-19 against Sri Lanka Under-19 in a Youth Test in Colombo in 2018. He also picked four wickets with his right-arm off-spin in that match.

Later that year, Badoni also helped India win the Under-19 Asia Cup by scoring an unbeaten 28-ball 52 in the final against Sri Lanka.

Badoni was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 mega auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He had played his last match for Delhi in January 2021.