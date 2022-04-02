Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century to help Rajasthan Royals post a total of 193/8 batting first against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

The England batter finished with 100 off 68 deliveries and hit five sixes and 11 fours in his memorable knock. It was the first century of IPL 2022 and Buttler’s second overall in the T20 competition.

Here are some reactions to Buttler’s century:

𝘛𝘰𝘯 has three letters and so does 𝘑𝘰𝘴 💗 pic.twitter.com/sBDUJBg8JJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2022

Jos Buttler’s skills to hit the white ball are simply unbelievable…creates angles, plays the field…and often doesn’t even bother about the fielders in the deep, for he deposits the ball 10 rows back. #IPL2022 #MIvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2022

How’s the Jos.. high, very high sir!



A deadly display of batting by Jos Buttler, just like we all expect him to do. First century of IPL 2022. Heart goes out for for the bowlers who have to bowl him in such scorching heat. #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/tqKu16Ayjr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 2, 2022

Jos Buttler's average against Mumbai Indians at the point of completing his hundred: 100.0#MIvRR #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 2, 2022

Last 6 IPL hundreds:



Ben Stokes for RR

Sanju Samson for RR

Devdutt Padikkal v RR (now playing for RR)

Jos Buttler for RR

Ruturaj Gaikwad v RR

Jos Buttler for RR#IPL2022 #RRvMI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 2, 2022

Top player, top innings. Doesn't get talked about as a T20 giant as much as he should #JosButtler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2022

Asked to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss, Rajasthan were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the third over by Jasprit Bumrah.

But Buttler put the momentum firmly in Rajasthan’s corner in the very next over. The right-handed opener decided to go after the medium pace bowling of Basil Thampi and smashed 26 runs in the over.

#MIvsRR



0 4 6 6 4 6



26 runs off the Thampi over. Buttler giving him the treatment. RR are off to a blazing start. 43/1 after 4 overs. pic.twitter.com/GG0hQEwY2f — The Field (@thefield_in) April 2, 2022

Devdutt Padikkal, in at No 3, didn’t last long but Buttler got together with RR captain Sanju Samson (30 off 21) to build a 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shimron Hetmyer then played a blazing knock, going after Kieron Pollard in particular, to score 35 off 14 as Rajasthan finished with a solid total.