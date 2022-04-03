Alyssa Healy broke the record for the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup final, men’s or women’s, as the star Australian batter scored 170 runs against England in the title clash at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 in Christchurch on Sunday.

Healy scored 170 runs off 138 deliveries, hitting 26 fours, in what was one of the greatest one-day knocks of all time. The right-hander’s effort helped Australia post a mammoth total of 356/5 after being asked to bat first by England in the World Cup final at Hagley Oval.

The 32-year-old, who scored 129 runs in the semifinal against West Indies, even battled back pain in the latter stages to play a knock for the ages. She finished the tournament with a staggering 509 runs in total, the most ever in a single edition.

Here are reactions to Healy’s record-breaking knock:

Why is Healy so good? Showed patience when the ball was moving early, attacked the off-spinner, went through the gears and now in full flair mode. Also, she was dropped on 41 which you can’t do #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy gives another master class in a World Cup final. 170 runs from 138 balls as Australia fly high @cricketworldcup #CWC22 #Final #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZcXNrvLMDY — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy you absolute hero. What an inspiration. Incredible. Simply stunning! — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) April 3, 2022

170 in a WC final. What an effort! One of the greatest ODI innings. To score back to back tons in SF & final is a stupendous effort from Alyssa Healy #CWC22 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy + World Cup Finals = Boss Performances 😍😍😍 #CWC22 @AusWomenCricket — kristen (@_kjerkovich) April 3, 2022

How many times do we say big game player. Healy - one of the greatest 🔥 #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 3, 2022

‘A demoralised England,’ says @nassercricket 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 They’ll need to chase down 357 to beat Australia 🇦🇺 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/VvNvdu5gNZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy on April 3, 2022:



- Becomes the batter with most runs in a single edition of a Women's ODI World Cup



- First player to score 500 runs in a WWC



- First player to score 150 in a WC final



- First player to hit a century in the semi-final and final of a WC#CWC22 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy in ODIs before 2017 WC



Innings : 41

Runs : 495

Average : 15.96

Strike Rate : 92.00

0 100s



Alyssa Healy in ODis since 2017 WC ( when she became an opener)



Innings : 42

Runs : 2144

Average : 52.29

Strike Rate : 102.29

5 100s#AUSvENG #ENGvAUS#CWC22 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XTuqhzREwL — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 3, 2022

Highest score in an ODI final:

Men - Sanath Jayasuriya 🇱🇰 (189) v IND, 2000

Women - Alyssa Healy 🇦🇺 (170) v ENG, 2022



Highest ODI score while being out stumped:

Men - Sanath Jayasuriya 🇱🇰 (189) v IND, 2000

Women - Alyssa Healy 🇦🇺 (170) v ENG, 2022#CWC22 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy would have won the World Cups of 1982, 1988, 1997 and 2009 on her own. Well played! — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) April 3, 2022

Highest scores in the Final of an ODI World Cup

170 - ALYSSA HEALY - 2022 AUS v ENG

149 - Adam Gilchrist - 2007 aus v sl

140* - Ricky Ponting - 2003 aus v ind

138* - Viv Richards - 1979 wi v eng

107* - Karen Rolton 2005, Aravinda da Silva 1996



@AusWomenCricket #AUSvENG #CWC22 — Swamp (@sirswampthing) April 3, 2022

*UPDATE*



509 Alyssa Healy AUS, 2022

497 Rachael Haynes AUS, 2022

456 Debbie Hockley NZ, 1997

448 Lindsay Reeler AUS, 1988

446 Debbie Hockley NZ, 1988

445 Belinda Clark AUS, 1997

433 Laura Wolvaardt SA, 2022#CWC22 #AUSvENGhttps://t.co/4QL5mTdLrt — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 3, 2022

Highest individual scores in an ODI WC final

170 - Alyssa Healy in 2022

149 - Adam Gilchrist in 2007

140* - Ricky Ponting in 2003

138* - Viv Richards in 1979 #AusWvEngW — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 3, 2022

Most runs in a Women's World Cup edition:

Alyssa Healy in 2022 --- 509 runs



Most wickets in a Men's World Cup edition:

Mitchell Starc in 2019 --- 27 wkts



Husband and wife right at the top in the World Cup list.#CWC22 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 3, 2022

Alyssa Healy 💛



2020 T20 WC final: 75 (39) v India

2022 ODI WC SF: 129 (107) v WI

2022 ODI WC final: 170 (138) v Eng



These aren't just great knocks. These are intimidating knocks! The audacity to play like this in knockout games! Different level of dominance.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/R3kP2jT3gt — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 3, 2022

Most runs in the Semis and Final of an ICC tournament:



299 - Healy (129, 170) T20 WC 2022

258 - Ganguly (141*, 117) CT 2000

241 - Watson (136*, 105*) CT 2009

222 - H Kaur (171*, 51) ODI WC 2017#CWC22 #AUSvENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 3, 2022

Australia, Women's World Cup 2022

Matches - 9, Runs - 2253, Avg per dismissal - 57.8, Scoring Rate - 5.8 rpo



Australia, Men's World Cup 2007

Matches - 11, Runs - 2851, Avg per dismissal - 66.3, Scoring Rate - 6.5 rpo



Two most dominant batting performance in a world cup!#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/gDRz6iYaN8 — Srinivas Vijaykumar (@srini_vk) April 3, 2022

Highest women's ODI total in which the team didn't hit a six:



412/3 AUS v DEN, 1997

356/5 AUS v ENG, today

335/4 NZ v NED, 2002#CWC22 #AUSvENG https://t.co/rWFQ7ufWag — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 3, 2022

This young woman just hit the highest ever individual score in an ODI World Cup final (170), overtaking Adam Gilchrist's 149 against Sri Lanka back in 2007.



Take a bow, @ahealy77 👊 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/DzuirtYvdR — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 3, 2022