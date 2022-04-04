Field Watch Ross Taylor retires: From Williamson & Co to Kohli & Dravid, messages for retiring New Zealand great Taylor finishes his career for New Zealand with more than 100 matches across all three international formats. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago New Zealand’s Ross Taylor (2nd L) lines up for the national anthems with his children (C to R) Adelaide, Jonty and Mackenzie and teammate Martin Guptill (L) before the start of his last match for New Zealand, at the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and the Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 4, 2022. | Michael Bradley / AFP Messages from around the cricketing world for @RossLTaylor ahead of his final match for New Zealand tomorrow at Seddon Park. #ThanksRosco #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/krmI1aUY2l— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand Ross Taylor Cricket Kane Williamson Rahul Dravid Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio