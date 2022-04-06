Amlan Borgohain broke the Indian national record for the fastest time in the men’s 200m event to win the gold medal at the National Federation Cup in Calicut, Kerala, on Wednesday.

The Assam sprinter clocked a time of 20.52 seconds to break the national record, which was set by Md Anas with a timing of 20.63 seconds in 2018.

The performance helped Borgohain qualify for the 22nd Asian Games.

🚨 Record Alert: Amlan Borgohain from Assam clocked 20.52s in the 200m Men Finals and created a New National Record.



Previous Record was created by Md Anas at Jablonec and Nisou of 20.63s on 15 Aug 2018. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) April 6, 2022

Last year, Borgohain made waves with a fine performance at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Telangana.

He won the silver medal in the 100 meters with a personal best of 10.34 seconds and followed it up with a gold medal in the 200m with another personal best of 20.75.

Also read – Sprinting glory: After success at national level, Amlan Borgohain is setting his sights even higher