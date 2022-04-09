Badminton, Korea Open Super 500 semifinal live: PV Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
Follow live coverage of the 2022 Korea Open Super 500 in Suncheon.
Live updates
We will now have the other women’s singles semi-final and after that Kidambi Srikanth will take to the court.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 17-21: A wonderful match by An Se Young who now has four wins out of four against PV Sindhu. She never really looked like losing and has won in straight games again. The match lasted 48 minutes. The first game was all ASY but Sindhu did fight hard in the second game.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 17-20: Three match points!
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 17-19: And ASY just went for it there. Seemed like a decent enough lift but her crosscourt smash caught Sindhu out.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 17-18: Three points in a row for Sindhu. Pressure.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 16-18: Just two points between them now. Sindhu giving it everything. She has to.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 14-17: A service error earned Sindhu one point but then ASY came back with a brilliant crosscourt smash to make the lead three points again.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 13-16: But ASY wins two points in a row. A bit too casual from Sindhu in defence and she pays the price.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 13-14: ASY had opened up a four-point lead but Sindhu having a good little period here to cut the gap to just one point.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 10-13: Sindhu wins a 32-shot rally. Nice drop shot to get the weak lift and then the quick over the head finish.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 9-11: An Se Young goes into the second game interval with a two-point gap. Much tighter game though but Sindhu under pressure.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 8-8: But An Se Young isn’t letting up either. She is staying close to Sindhu and not letting the points gap become too big. A proper battle this is becoming.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: The way Sindhu played in the first 2/3rds of that opening game, I am willing to bet she would have taken it 21-8 or 21-10 or 21-12 against 90% of the players on tour. But An Seyoung takes it 21-14 instead. Just sheer brilliance.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 5-5: A much tighter start to the second game. Keeps Sindhu interested and motivated.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 4-5: Desperate defending from Sindhu gets the error out of ASY. She smashes it wide.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 3-4: Sindhu gets her judgment wrong. It drops just in and the Korean moves into the lead.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 3-3: ASY quickly closes the gap. All even again. Some sloppy play by the Indian.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21, 3-0: Sindhu starts the second game with three points on the trot. Looking to stay positive and aggressive. Will the change of ends help?
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 14-21: And the Korean takes the first game rather easily. She pulled away early and Sindhu was never able to close the gap. When Sindhu had the opportunity to smash, she grabbed it but there weren’t too many weak lifts from the Korean, who also defended amazingly well. Lots of work to be done for the Indian.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 12-20: Eight game points!
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 12-18: Sindhu fighting hard though but she is unable to string together enough points to put the Korean under pressure.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 9-15: Sindhu got a couple of points with some nice aggressive plays but ASY also finished a point off with a nice smash. The gap isn’t narrowing at the pace Sindhu would have wanted.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 7-14: Seven-point lead for the Korean and this is not looking good for Sindhu, who hasn’t quite managed to break down ASY’s defence.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 7-12: AN SE YOUNG! The range of shots she is playing is exceptional and she is defending brilliantly as well. Sindhu can only shake her head as the Korean wins another point.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 7-11: Sindhu gets a point back on resumption of play but she was made to work hard for it thanks to An Se Young’s great defence.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 6-11: A five-point lead going into the interval for the Korean. The second seed has started very well and her drop shot has troubled Sindhu.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 6-9: Nice from Sindhu. A steep smash to An Se Young’s backhand and it gets no reply.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 4-7: Three quick points for Sindhu and she needed them. An Se Young was pulling away at an alarming rate. The Indian needs to stay aggressive... can’t get sucked into An Se Young’s pace.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 1-7: What a point!!! Twice An Se Young dived to retrieve the shuttle in the 33-shot rally and finally she won it with a superb disguised drop shot. The noise!
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 1-5: Finally, Sindhu gets on the board. The crowd will support Se Young but some Indian fans around too. But it hasn’t been an easy start.
PV Sindhu v An Se Young, 0-3: Here we go. Important for Sindhu to stay aggressive and put the Korean under early pressure.
It is time: PV Sindhu and An Se Young are on the court, there will be a short warm-up and we will be all set. The Korean has a 3-0 H2H record against Sindhu and the Indian would love to change that today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 Korea Open Super 500 in Suncheon. Today, India’s PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi will feature in the women’s and men’s semifinals respectively.
In the quarterfinals on Friday, Sindhu got the better of familiar foe Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-10, 21-16 while Srikanth outwitted South Korea’s Wan Ho Son 21-12, 18-21, 21-12 in a battle between two former world No 1s that lasted 62 minutes.