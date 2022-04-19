The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a change of venue for match No 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20.

The decision was made a day after Delhi Capitals confirmed that Mitchell Marsh, the Australian allrounder, had tested positive for Covid-19, “so as to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment,” the board said in a statement.

According to the media release issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the change of venue has been triggered due to five Covid-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent that have now been confirmed as:

1. Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th)

2. Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th)

3. Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th)

4. Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th)

5. Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th)

The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.

From April 16 onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.