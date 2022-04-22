Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will be in isolation for five days as a member of his family has tested positive for Covid-19, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Friday.

As a result, the former Australia captain will not be present for the match between Delhi and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and it remains to be seen if he will be available for Delhi’s next match – against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

The franchise stated that Ponting himself tested negative twice.

Here’s the statement DC put out:

A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario. The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone’s speedy recovery.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are currently placed at sixth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won three and lost three matches so far this season.