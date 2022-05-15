The Indian men’s badminton team beat Indonesia 3-0 to win the Thomas Cup for the first time, to become the sixth different winner of the competition, at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

In the Uber Cup Final on Saturday, Korean women defeated China, the most successful side in the history of the event, for their second trophy. And then on Sunday in the Thomas Cup Final: Indian men defeated Indonesia, the most successful side in the history of the event, for their 1st trophy A special tournament.

Badminton, Thomas Cup as it happened: India become champions as Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth win



It was a historic first for the sport in India, as the win over the defending champions, and naturally, it generated a host of celebrations over social media.

Congrats @lakshya_sen @srikidambi @PRANNOYHSPRI @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 What a team!! You guys have truly put the Nation first in your fighting spirit, teamwork and camaraderie. One of the biggest days ever for Indian sport 🇮🇳🏸👏👏👏 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 15, 2022

🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 World Champions . #ThomasCup champions . Happy Sunday everyone 😊😊👌👌 pic.twitter.com/8poUABGxe2 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) May 15, 2022

Congratulations to the whole badminton fraternity!!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 15, 2022

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

One of the great days in our sporting history. #ThomasCupChampions. So so proud of all you guys @srikidambi, @lakshya_sen, @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 and the man who kept pulling it back @PRANNOYHSPRI. You will inspire many more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 15, 2022

Wow, wow JUST JUST WOW! Have we just seen the greatest moment in Indian sport since 83? HISTORY.. take a bow you legends ! @lakshya_sen @srikidambi @PRANNOYHSPRI @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj and to SAI, @himantabiswa BAI! Proud proud moment for every Indian #ThomasCup 🇮🇳 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 15, 2022

It's coming home! 🫶🏻#TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff.

Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. 👏 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2022

When I played the Olympics at Athens 2004, India had 1 player in the mens badminton draw who lost very early. Today we are Thomas Cup Champions in 2022. What depth in Indian badminton. What a transformation. Winning mentality 👌🇮🇳🏸 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 15, 2022

What a performance by each and every player🔥🔥@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/JMR3XlCQGQ — Ruthvika Shivani (@RuthvikaS) May 15, 2022

Srikanth Kidambi played six matches and won six matches. In an unforgettable tournament for Indian badminton, an unforgettable performance by @srikidambi.#ThomasCup — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) May 15, 2022

Last Year @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 beat Olympic champions in Roundstage but not qualified. This time they lost to Chineese Tapei duo in group stages but now this Team We are “WorldChampions”. #Destinyturnarround — Team Satwik (@team_satwik) May 15, 2022

What an incredible bunch of stars! History made ❤️ #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/fIoqzzoEVy — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) May 15, 2022

The fanboy urge to check the Wiki page and feel on top of the world. pic.twitter.com/FkhMcSV6pD — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) May 15, 2022

I don't think I'm going to get over this anytime soon :”) #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/aNEDeWy2Jb — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) May 15, 2022

Unexpected. Unreal. Unbelievable. https://t.co/iVJ8uK6M6N — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) May 15, 2022

"...because this is for the next generation to come from India. We all want them to see that we are right up there in the world"



HS Prannoy said this after the quarterfinal win.



Today, India are champions. 💪🏽 https://t.co/htgMznWfuM pic.twitter.com/oQxjDBktkN — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 15, 2022

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!



Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

“There are no words to describe my feeling after India’s title triumph,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretery, BAI. “The selectors showed faith in the senior players and their form while the youngsters showed that they can step up and take responsibility. I am confident that this title triumph would only encourage young players to dream big but also be a new chapter for Men’s badminton in the country.”

“We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, Badminton Association of India. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win.”

BAI announced a prize money of Rs 1 crore for our players and Rs 20 lakh for our support staff.

And we’ll leave you with these wonderful moments: