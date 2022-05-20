Virat Kohli played his best knock of the season as Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their Indian Premier League 2022 playoff hopes alive by defeating leaders Gujarat Titans by eight wickets and with eight balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

IPL 2022 points table after RCB vs GT Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Form Q GT 14 10 4 0.316 20 LWWLL Q LSG 14 9 5 0.251 18 WLLWW 3 RR 13 8 5 0.304 16 WLWLL 4 RCB 14 8 6 -0.253 16 WLWWL 5 DC 13 7 6 0.255 14 WWLWL 6 KKR 14 6 8 0.146 12 LWWLW 7 PBKS 13 6 7 -0.043 12 LWLWL 8 SRH 13 6 7 -0.230 12 WLLLL 9 CSK 13 4 9 -0.206 8 LLWLW 10 MI 13 3 10 -0.577 6 LWLWW

Chasing 169, Kohli, who struck eight boundaries and two sixes in his 54-ball 73, and captain Faf du Plessis (44) laid the foundation with a 115-run stand. Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) provided the finishing touches as RCB romped home with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, skipper Hardik Pandya hit a unbeaten 62 to help GT post 168/5. Besides Hardik, David Miller (34) and Wriddhiman Saha (31) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Brief score:

Gujarat Titans: 168/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170/2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).