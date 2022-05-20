Jayanta Talukdar reached as far as the quarterfinals as no Indian qualified for the medal rounds at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea, in the men’s and women’s recurve events on Friday.

Talukdar, who put in a fine performance to defeat reigning Olympic Champion Mete Gazoz 6-0 in the first round, lost to Korean legend Kim Woojin – a gold medallist from the Rio and Tokyo Olympics – in a one-arrow shoot-off in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s recurve event, Tarundeep Rai had the second-best finish in terms of Indians competing as he reached the pre-quarterfinals. Sachin Gupta bowed out in the round of 16 while Neeraj Chauhan exited in the round of 32.

In the women’s recurve event, Ridhi Phor qualified for the pre-quarterfinals but Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Simranjeet Kaur exited earlier.

Ridhi, Ankita and Komolika had earlier won the bronze medal in the recurve women’s team event. Read the report here.

Meanwhile, India’s Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini will compete for the gold medal in the men’s compound team event on Saturday.