India’s 16-0 win over Indonesia at the Asia Cup in Jakarta on Thursday decided the final berths for the FIH World Cup next year.

Three teams from Asia were to secure their qualification for the quadrennial event - along with India, who received a direct entry by virtue of being hosts. And as the team in blue made it to the Super 4 stage of the continental event, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea completed the tally of 16 teams that will compete at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar - Rourkela in January.

Japan topped Pool A along with second placed India, while Malaysia topped Pool B and progressed into the next round with group runners-up South Korea.

The other two teams making up the participating nations are the top ranked teams in Oceania - New Zealand and Australia.

They’re joined by South American teams Argentina and Chile.

Seven teams from Europe have also qualified - Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Wales.

Meanwhile South Africa is the only team from Africa that will compete at the World event.