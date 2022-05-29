Field Watch Watch: Ahead of IPL 2022 Final, AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram at Narendra Modi Stadium Rahman was performing at the closing ceremony ahead of IPL final between RR and GT in Ahmedabad. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Updated 6 minutes ago AR Rahman at IPL 2022 closing ceremony | Sportzpics for IPL Vande Mataram 🇮🇳 @arrahman's magical performance will touch your hearts. #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/ixvjn9vlRT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022 Watch a 15-minute video on the official IPL website hereIPL 2022 Final Live Blog: Scores, reactions, stats and more We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2022 Final Narendra Modi Stadium AR Rahman Vande Mataram