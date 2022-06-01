It was another epic chapter to an epic rivalry. Of course, it was, what else did we expect?

In front of a packed arena, Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a four-hour-and-12-minute quarter-final on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier.

It may not have been the highest quality of matches between these two, but it certainly was dramatic and the levels they produced during a tough night where jaw-dropping often.

At one point in the second set, the two were involved in an 18-minute game. In fact, 10 games of the second set went up to 85 minutes as Djokovic seemed to fight back from a slow start.

But Nadal eventually sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the Paris clay since his 2005 title-winning debut and now only trails Djokovic 30-29 in their career head-to-head.

The Spaniard, seeded fifth, remains on course for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after lifting this year’s Australian Open, which Djokovic missed.

The 4 hour 12 minute blockbuster that extended beyond midnight naturally saw several reactions on social media.

Here is a look at the reactions:

#RolandGarros



Chapter 59 goes to...



...Rafael Nadal!



13-time French Open champion is into the semifinal, defeating the world No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic.



6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4)



What a match! 🔥https://t.co/CktkWcjVxJ pic.twitter.com/AAUDrt9LEh — The Field (@thefield_in) May 31, 2022

INCREDIBLE in Paris... again!



13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros for a 15th time.



36th career Grand Slam semifinal. pic.twitter.com/ZPHJnBeRRb — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 31, 2022

Djokovic already in press.



"He was just able to take his tennis to another level in those particular moments in the beginning of all sets, except the fourth...I had my chances...he showed why he's a great champion, staying mentally tough...he deserved it."#RolandGarros — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 31, 2022

59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) May 31, 2022

Shaking and crying right now. I can't believe what he just did. There will never be another Rafael Nadal. Never. — Ilaria ❤️🎾 (@IlariaSinHache) May 31, 2022

This is the Kingdom of one man, named Rafael Nadal!



On Clay, at #RolandGarros, no matter the circumstances, you never doubt him, he may doubt himself, but u don't do that, specially at Chatrier🤙



What a win man, RAFA you magician!🔥

Sealed the deal in 4 sets🤩 pic.twitter.com/663OAMqWc1 — 𝑨𝑽🇮🇳 (@cricketArnav) June 1, 2022

Rafael Nadal everyone.



RAFAEL NADAL



Incroyable — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) May 31, 2022

Rafael Nadal will indeed play at the French Open semifinals on his 36th birthday. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 31, 2022

The One. The Only. @RafaelNadal .. what a BATTLE! Physical, psychological, tactical test of wills. I've long ago run out of words for the matches between these two. As always a privilege to watch ! @DjokerNole #RolandGarros Enjoyed the call Jason and JC! — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) May 31, 2022

Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open remains one of the truly greatest challenges in all of sports. — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) May 31, 2022

What a game.. Nadal just too good. Djokovic felt like he was too much up and down today, not used to see him like that. — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) May 31, 2022

Marion Bartoli: “Please tell us you’ll keep coming back to play here.”



Rafael Nadal (smiling): “All I’ll say is that I’ll see y’all in two days.”#RolandGarros — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) May 31, 2022

“𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙢𝙮 𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙣𝙚.”



Rafa Nadal ❤️ Court Philippe-Chatrier#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/adivP8TRaV — Live Tennis (@livetennis) May 31, 2022

Hands legit shaking as I type this..



Nadal, 2 days away from 36 years & 2 weeks after another injury, beats world No 1 & defending champ Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) for a 15th #RolandGarros semi



Watched all 4h12M of it & can only say that the King of Clay showed up & won it — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) May 31, 2022

Wow what a match! What an incredible standard these two bring to the sport, each other and for us! It’s truly the greatest rivalry! Rafa is still the GOAT for now, especially in Paris. — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) May 31, 2022

"To win against Novak there's only one way: to play at your best since the first point until the last. And tonight it was one of this magic nights for me. Unexpected level."



Nadal definitely surprised by his level against Djokovic tonight #RolandGarros — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) May 31, 2022

Somewhere in Paris, a German tennis player will be very happy this match is going on for as long as it is.#RolandGarros — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) May 31, 2022

1:15am. Four hours and 12 minutes. Rafael Nadal seals one of his finest victories, defeating Novak Djokovic in an intense four-set French Open quarter-final that should never have been on this late. #RolandGarros — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) May 31, 2022

“Victory belongs to the most tenacious”



DON RAFA NADAL



#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/sKexdvHEJS — Jennifer Pareja (@JenniferPareja) May 31, 2022

This man Rafael Nadal isn't inhuman - he is just an example of what levels of success a human can achieve.

Take a bow, King!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wgbmy7L768 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 31, 2022

There's nothing quite like watching Rafael Nadal play at #RolandGarros . It's hard to conceptualize that he's been able to sustain this level of play for almost twenty years. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) May 31, 2022

"Merci, merci, merci, merci..."



Rafa thanks the crowd, holding back tears... — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) May 31, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)