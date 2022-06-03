French Open 2022 Watch: Nadal offers words of encouragement to Zverev – ‘To see him crying is a very tough moment’ Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 28 minutes ago Alexander Zverev (R) walks with crutches after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match against Rafael Nadal (L) on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022. | Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP "It's a very tough moment"#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KpCQJqigEI— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022 "The only thing I am sure about is he is going to win not one but more than one Grand Slam title" Nadal with words of encouragement for Zverev. 📹 #RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/RmpcEM0hFm— The Field (@thefield_in) June 3, 2022 French Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final as Alexander Zverev suffers horrific injury during semis We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Zverev Grand Slam Nadal French Open Roland Garros Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev