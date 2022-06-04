French Open 2022 Watch: Alexander Zverev – ‘Looks like I have a very serious injury, medical team still checking it’ Third seed Zverev had to retire hurt from the French Open semi-final against 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal after a nasty tumble. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Alexander Zverev waves to the crowd as he walks with crutches off court after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022. | Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP .@AlexZverev shares an update after a "very serious injury" that occurred during his semi-final match in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1axAJqwxNf— Tennis Channel International (@TennisChanneli) June 3, 2022 Watch: Nadal offers words of encouragement to Zverev – ‘To see him crying is a very tough moment’French Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final as Alexander Zverev suffers horrific injury during semis We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland Garros RG 2022 French Open 2022 Rafa Nadal Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek