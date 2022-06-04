French Open 2022 Watch: Alexander Zverev – ‘Looks like I have a very serious injury, medical team still checking it’ Third seed Zverev had to retire hurt from the French Open semi-final against 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal after a nasty tumble. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Updated 12 minutes ago Alexander Zverev waves to the crowd as he walks with crutches off court after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022. | Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP .@AlexZverev shares an update after a "very serious injury" that occurred during his semi-final match in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1axAJqwxNf— Tennis Channel International (@TennisChanneli) June 3, 2022 Watch: Nadal offers words of encouragement to Zverev – ‘To see him crying is a very tough moment’French Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final as Alexander Zverev suffers horrific injury during semis We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland Garros RG 2022 French Open 2022 Rafa Nadal Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek