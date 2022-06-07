India’s head coach Rahul Dravid said Rohit Sharma’s workload, as an all-format player and the team’s captain, must be managed and also spoke about the return of Hardik Pandya to the white-ball set-up

Indian men’s team head coach Dravid addressed a press conference at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi ahead of the first T20I in the five-match T20i series against South Africa set to begin on June 9.

“Rahul has captained before, we are clear on a lot of things. Rohit is an all-format player and it is unrealistic to expect all (all format players) to be available for every series,” he said.

“We need to ensure that they are fit for all the big tournaments and are peaking then. We also have the Test match in the UK spilling from last year and we need to ensure we have the best side,” Dravid said. “With the kind of busy schedule we have there are times we need to rest our big players. It gives youngsters opportunities and increase the depth of our squad.”

He elaborated that rotation is part of the process.

“It is balance between managing the workload of some of the players, especially who have been a part of all three formats of the game for us in the last six months and continue to do that over the next six months.

“We have rested a few players, that’s all part of thee process. We have done that in the last few series, we haven’t played with everyone that’s available. We’ll continue to do that for a little bit hopefully closer to the T20 world Cup, till we freeze everyone and get everyone available. It is important to manage people through a very busy calendar,” he said.

Dravid also spoke about the return of Hardik Pandya.

“It is really pleasing to have him back, no doubt about it. Hardik at his best is a fantastic cricketer with both bat and ball. He’s been very successful in white-ball cricket for India in the past and has shown some really good form in this IPL as well,” Dravid said adding that that sometimes the franchise roles and international roles might be different.

Later on, he spoke about young Indian captains do well in the IPL as well.

“His leadership was very impressive in the IPL and he performed well. You don’t have to be designated as a leader to be part of the leadership group.

“At this point of time from our perspective it is a positive that he has started bowling again. It is really about ensuring that we can get the best out of him as a cricketer in terms of contributions.

“It is great that we have a lot of Indian captains doing well. Hardik was one of them. Brilliant. KL did a good job at LSG and Sanju in RR. Shreyas in KKR,” Dravid said at a press conference.

“It is really great to see the young batters leading the team. It helps people grow and develop as players, having to lead teams to make the decisions. It helps you grow as a person and as a player.

“It is great from our perspective that the younger Indian players are leading well in the IPL,” he added.

More to follow